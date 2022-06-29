Pioneering Swiss carbon capture firm Climeworks has begun construction of its latest - and largest - direct air capture and storage plant putting it on track to deliver "multi-megaton capacity by 2030", the company announced yesterday.

Dubbed 'Mammoth', the facility in Iceland is Climeworks' 18th project and its second commercial direct air capture and storage plant.

It is designed with a nominal CO2 capture capacity of 36,000 tonnes per year when fully operational.

In September last year, Climeworks began operations at its 'Orca' plant, which is also located in Iceland and has become the world's first commercial direct air carbon capture plant.

The company said the 'Mammoth' plant will an order of magnitude larger than Orca and represents a "demonstrable step" forward in its ambitious expansion plans.

"With Mammoth, we can leverage our ability to quickly multiply our modular technology and significantly scale our operations," said Jan Wurzbacher, co-founder and co-CEO of Climeworks. "We are building the foundation for a climate-relevant gigaton-scale capacity, and we are starting deployment now to remain on track for this."

In April, the company completed a $650m equity round, which it said would be used to implement large modular direct air capture and storage facilities, invest in technological development, and grow its organisation globally.

"Based on most successful scale-up curves, reaching gigaton by 2050 means delivering at multi-megaton scale by 2030," said the company's co-founder and co-CEO, Christoph Gebald. "Nobody has ever built what we are building in DAC, and we are both humble and realistic that the most certain way to be successful is to run the technology in the real world as fast as possible. Our fast deployment cycles will enable us to have the most robust operations at multi-megaton scale."

Construction on the new project is now expected to last 18 to 24 months before operations start, with Carbfix - Climeworks' CO2 storage partner - providing the permanent underground storage of carbon dioxide.

The Hellisheiði electricity power plant, operated by ON Power, will supply Climeworks' Mammoth plant and the Carbfix CO2 injection sites with renewable energy to run the entire direct air capture and storage process.