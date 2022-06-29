Climate reporting in the UK offers an incomplete picture of the nation's climate impact

The UK needs to pay closer attention to the emissions generated by goods imported from abroad if it wants to maintain its reputation as a climate leader, writes Green Alliance's Roz Bulleid
Politicians in this country often refer to the UK as a climate leader and, for many reasons, they're right. We were one of the first countries to talk about climate change on the global stage, the first...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial