The world's listed companies have just 57 months based on current emissions trends before they deplete the emissions budget required to limit warming to 1.5C, according to the latest Net Zero Tracker report from investment research firm MSCI.

The assessment follows a similarly sobering warning by MSCI last year in its inaugural Net Zero Tracker, which gave listed companies six years to drastically accelerate their decarbonisation plans if they wish to to keep alive hopes of meeting the 1.5C temperature goal set out in the Paris Agreement. MSCI now suggests the world's biggest companies must cut their carbon intensity by between eight and 10 per cent every year until 2050 to put the global economy on track to meet its international climate goals.

However, just 11 per cent of listed companies have decarbonisation plans in place which align with a 1.5C temperature rise, according to the report.

"The latest Net Zero Tracker reinforces the magnitude of the challenge in preventing the worst effects of a warming planet," said Sylvain Vanston, executive director at Climate Change Investment Research at MSCI. "While we acknowledge more listed companies are taking climate responsibilities seriously, the amount of action is still insufficient."

Setting a net zero target is seen by MSCI as the first step towards emissions reductions. However, the Net Zero Tracker, which aims to bring new levels of transparency to investors and policymakers regarding listed companies' action on climate, found that despite an increase in the number of companies setting net zero targets, only 45 per of the 2,900 companies in the MSCI ACWI Index have committed to a firm decarbonisation target.

An industry-by-industry calculation of 'implied temperature rise' provides a particularly sobering insight into the scale of the global decarbonisation challenge. For example, according to MSCI, the energy sector's emissions trajectory currently aligns with temperature increases of 6.8C this century. Similarly, the automobiles and components sector is aligned with 4.4C of warming, the materials sector 4.1C), and the utilities industry 3.4C.

Moreover, no region yet aligns with the Paris Agreement target, with MSCI warning "vast action [is] required by the world's listed companies, policymakers and investors" if climate goals are to be met.

The latest edition of the tracker found that Scope 1 direct greenhouse gas emissions from listed companies remain 5.6 per cent down on their pre-pandemic high, but MSCI said there was a 0.7 per cent increase last year.

"Listed companies are emitting greenhouse gases into the atmosphere at a rate that would make the planet 2.9C warmer by 2100 and 1.5C alignment will only be viable if these companies cut their total carbon intensity by 10 per cent each year until 2050," Vanston said. "A planet that is 2.9C warmer by 2100 is not just a more volatile world, it is a dislocated world. 'Disorderly transition' scenarios are a euphemism for chaos."

