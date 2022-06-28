'Taking the circular economy mass market': New study seeks to tackle reusable packaging barriers

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
Credit: Kroger and Loop
Image:

Credit: Kroger and Loop

Research explores best practices that can drive adoption of re-usable packaging systems

From coffee cups to cereal boxes, the past few years have seen myriad pilot projects explore how to encourage consumers to switch from single use, disposable packaging to reusable options that can slash...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Concrete progress: Tarmac orders UK's first battery electric mixer truck

Boris Johnson hints at major reforms to 'frankly ludicrous' energy market

Most read
01

'Nothing short of staggering': Global offshore wind power pipeline 'doubles in a year'

21 June 2022 • 3 min read
02

BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2022: And the winner is...

22 June 2022 • 10 min read
03

RWE and ArcelorMittal ink major wind farm and green hydrogen deal

24 June 2022 • 5 min read
04

UK's largest carbon capture plant opens in Cheshire

24 June 2022 • 3 min read
05

Boris Johnson hints at major reforms to 'frankly ludicrous' energy market

27 June 2022 • 6 min read

More on Waste

Convenience is key: Why single-use packaging alternatives must be frictionless
Waste

Convenience is key: Why single-use packaging alternatives must be frictionless

Reusable packaging should aim to rival single-use packaging in its simplicity in order to drive behaviour change, writes Hubbub's Alex Robinson

Alex Robinson, Hubbub
clock 28 June 2022 • 3 min read
Packaging made from mushrooms can replace single-use plastic in global supply chains, a new start-up believes. Credit: The Magic Mushroom Company
Supply chain

Mushroom-based packaging start-up attracts £3m in seed funding

Magical Mushroom Company says it will use investment to open new plant in Nottingham

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 27 June 2022 • 2 min read
Sports fans will be given inspiration for climate actions at major events this summer. Credit: Sky Sports
Net Zero Now

Green Pitch: Sky Sports to help fans make climate-conscious choices during sporting summer

Cutting single-use plastic, picking meat free food options, and using public transport will be encouraged at host of events, including Super League Magic Weekend, The Open, and the British Grand Prix

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 27 June 2022 • 3 min read