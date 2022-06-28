'Taking the circular economy mass market': New study seeks to tackle reusable packaging barriers

Research explores best practices that can drive adoption of re-usable packaging systems
From coffee cups to cereal boxes, the past few years have seen myriad pilot projects explore how to encourage consumers to switch from single use, disposable packaging to reusable options that can slash...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial