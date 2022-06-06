Could oysters help improve UK water quality?

Could oysters help improve UK water quality?

Water Plus recruits Scottish school children to take part in first of a kind study, which aims to assess how oysters could help enhance water quality

Could expanded oyster beds play a crucial role in helping to enhance UK water quality? That is the question water retailer Water Plus is seeking to answer with a first of its kind study, which aims to...

