Emergency measures: How President Biden aims to boost clean tech production in the name of defence

White House announces sweeping package of executive orders designed to turbocharge US and global solar and heat pump development
President Joe Biden yesterday responded to rising fossil fuel costs and the continued Congressional deadlock that is blocking White House efforts to pass climate legislation by approving a package of emergency...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial