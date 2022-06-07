Emergency measures: How President Biden aims to boost clean tech production in the name of defence

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

White House announces sweeping package of executive orders designed to turbocharge US and global solar and heat pump development

President Joe Biden yesterday responded to rising fossil fuel costs and the continued Congressional deadlock that is blocking White House efforts to pass climate legislation by approving a package of emergency...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Bonn Conference kicks off with plea for nations to deliver on Glasgow Climate Pact promises

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure targets £50m equity raise

Most read
01

Electric vehicles continue to provide one bright spot for gloomy auto market

06 June 2022 • 2 min read
02

Carbon Credits: Google and Unilever among firms 'road testing' new code of practice

07 June 2022 • 2 min read
03

Volvo unveils dump truck made from fossil-free steel in 'world first'

01 June 2022 • 4 min read
04

'The inefficiency penalty': Government again urged to get a grip on underpowered energy efficiency policy

07 June 2022 • 8 min read
05

Waitrose scraps coloured milk caps in supermarket first

06 June 2022 • 2 min read

More on Policy

'Flawed and Unlawful': Campaigners advance legal challenge to 'inadequate' Net Zero Strategy
Policy

'Flawed and Unlawful': Campaigners advance legal challenge to 'inadequate' Net Zero Strategy

Campaigners announce legal case against the government's Net Zero Strategy has secured a High Court hearing

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 08 June 2022 • 4 min read
Credit: UNFCCC
Policy

Bonn Conference kicks off with plea for nations to deliver on Glasgow Climate Pact promises

COP26 President urges governments to demonstrate that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has 'increased, not diminished, our determination to deliver on climate action'

James Murray
James Murray
clock 07 June 2022 • 4 min read
Electrolux's GRO concept kitchen offers personalised recipes, tips and insights to householders
Technology

The Nudge Kitchen: Electrolux concept aims to tackle food sustainability challenges

Company showcases use of AI and smart technologies to cut food waste and inspire healthier diets

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 07 June 2022 • 2 min read