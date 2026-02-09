'Scientific reality check': Businesses warned they 'risk extinction' as nature loss accelerates

James Murray
clock • 6 min read
Biodiversity loss presents a systemic threat to global economic stability, according to a new landmark report / Credit: iStock
Image:

Biodiversity loss presents a systemic threat to global economic stability, according to a new landmark report / Credit: iStock

Landmark report from Intergovernmental Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services warns continued failure to account for nature-related risks threatens catastrophic economic fallout

Biodiversity loss linked to economic activity poses "a critical and pervasive systemic risk" to economic growth, human wellbeing, and every business on the planet. That is the stark warning contained...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Could the revamped Treasury Green Book turbocharge green investment?

Study: Just a quarter of UK mechanics qualified to work on EVs

More on Biodiversity

'Scientific reality check': Businesses warned they 'risk extinction' as nature loss accelerates
Biodiversity

'Scientific reality check': Businesses warned they 'risk extinction' as nature loss accelerates

Landmark report from Intergovernmental Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services warns continued failure to account for nature-related risks threatens catastrophic economic fallout

James Murray
James Murray
clock 09 February 2026 • 6 min read
Defra launches free nutrient management planning tool for farmers
Biodiversity

Defra launches free nutrient management planning tool for farmers

The tool is designed to help farmers increase profitability while protecting the environment, according to Defra

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 09 February 2026 • 1 min read
'Proven climate champions': More beavers approved for release in South West England
Biodiversity

'Proven climate champions': More beavers approved for release in South West England

Natural England greenlights release of the 'prodigious ecosystem engineers' in two further catchments

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 07 February 2026 • 3 min read