'Environment is the next battleground': Royal Mail pledges to deliver net zero by 2040

James Murray
clock • 2 min read
Royal Mail delivery vans charging in Bristol | Credit: Royal Mail
Image:

Royal Mail delivery vans charging in Bristol | Credit: Royal Mail

Company unveils sweeping new environmental plan with target to reduce average carbon emissions per parcel to a level equivalent to making a cup of tea

Royal Mail has today become the latest major company to pull forward its net zero emissions target date, pledging to reach the goal by 2040, a full 10 years earlier than its previous target. The new...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Bonn Conference kicks off with plea for nations to deliver on Glasgow Climate Pact promises

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure targets £50m equity raise

Most read
01

Electric vehicles continue to provide one bright spot for gloomy auto market

06 June 2022 • 2 min read
02

Carbon Credits: Google and Unilever among firms 'road testing' new code of practice

07 June 2022 • 2 min read
03

Volvo unveils dump truck made from fossil-free steel in 'world first'

01 June 2022 • 4 min read
04

'The inefficiency penalty': Government again urged to get a grip on underpowered energy efficiency policy

07 June 2022 • 8 min read
05

Waitrose scraps coloured milk caps in supermarket first

06 June 2022 • 2 min read

More on Management

Credit: iStock
Policy

Emergency measures: How President Biden aims to boost clean tech production in the name of defence

White House announces sweeping package of executive orders designed to turbocharge US and global solar and heat pump development

James Murray
James Murray
clock 07 June 2022 • 4 min read
Electrolux's GRO concept kitchen offers personalised recipes, tips and insights to householders
Technology

The Nudge Kitchen: Electrolux concept aims to tackle food sustainability challenges

Company showcases use of AI and smart technologies to cut food waste and inspire healthier diets

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 07 June 2022 • 2 min read
Artist's impression of the new lithium refinery. Credit: Green Lithium
Automotive

'Cradle to Cradle': Plans unveiled for UK sustainable lithium supply chain

Commercial lithium refinery would 'increase, diversify and secure the European supply of low-carbon battery-grade lithium', developers say

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 07 June 2022 • 2 min read