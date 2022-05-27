BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2022: Book now to avoid disappointment

James Murray
clock • 1 min read
BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2022: Book now to avoid disappointment

With less than a month to go until the UK's biggest and most prestigious green business awards, tickets are going fast

With less than a month to go to this year's BusinessGreen Leaders Awards, shortlisted companies have just a few weeks to confirm their place at the latest edition of the UK's largest and most prestigious green business awards.

Around 500 green business leaders, politicians, investors, and campaigners are set to attend the awards on the evening of June 22nd at The Brewery in Farringdon, London. With table packages and tickets selling fast, shortlisted companies that are yet to confirm their place are advised to book soon to avoid disappointment.

"The BusinessGreen Leaders Awards is a must-attend event in the green business calendar and after several year's of Covid-related disruption this year's event promises to be better than ever," said BusinessGreen editor James Murray. "We've got a fantastic line up of short listed companies, projects, and individuals who are at the forefront of the net zero transition, and we'd love to celebrate as many of them as possible in-person on the evening. So, if you haven't confirmed your attendance as yet, now's the time."

The evening will feature a networking drinks reception, gala dinner, keynote speeches, awards ceremony, and after party, providing a unique opportiunity for leading green businesses to celebrate and showcase their many achievements.

The awards will also mark the start of the countdown to this autumn's Net Zero Festival, which will take place on September 28th and 29th. Tickets for the Net Zero Festival are now available.

Related Topics

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Can Elon Musk save ESG?

Choco: Meet the German startup digitising restaurant orders to address food waste

Most read
01

Not so moral money?

20 May 2022 • 11 min read
02

Reports: HSBC suspends responsible investing head after controversial climate speech

23 May 2022 • 2 min read
03

HSBC AM's 'head of irresponsible investment' condemned over climate speech

20 May 2022 • 3 min read
04

'Inaction is a far costlier choice': How 3C of climate warming could cost global economy $178tr

24 May 2022 • 6 min read
05

Government fires up Boiler Upgrade Scheme with promise of £5,000 heat pump grants

24 May 2022 • 3 min read

More on Marketing

Why corporate climate reporting should be separated from ESG reporting
Management

Why corporate climate reporting should be separated from ESG reporting

Combining climate reporting and ESG reporting into the same workstreams can cause confusion and threaten progress where it is needed most, writes Manifest's Laura Zizzo

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 27 May 2022 • 5 min read
Credit: Unsplash / Elizabeth Lies
Management

Davos should showcase how corporate climate targets are translating into action

This year’s World Economic Forum is an opportunity for business leaders to collaborate on climate action and innovation, write S30 group co-chairs Steve Varley and Arlo Brady

Steve Varley and Arlo Brady, S30
clock 26 May 2022 • 3 min read
Credit: Foodsteps
Marketing

Farm to fork: Eco labelling firm Foodsteps raises $4.1m investment

EXCLUSIVE: Major high street restaurants among those already using labelling platform to record and highlight environmental impact of different products

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 24 May 2022 • 2 min read