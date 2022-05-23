Levelling up: Report details how net zero investment could drive growth outside London and South East

Resolution Foundation and LSE report argues that investment in net zero transition could help reduce regional inequality

The UK has the opportunity to become a green tech superpower thanks to its advantages in renewable energy and green finance, with the benefits helping to bolster the government's 'levelling up' agenda.

That is the overarching conclusion of a new report today from the Resolution Foundation and the London School of Economics (LSE), which argues that an ambitious net zero investment plan that focuses on the UK's existing economic strengths would result in benefits that are concentrated in lower-productivity areas of the UK outside London and the South East.

Growing Clean - the 19th report for The Economy 2030 Inquiry - examines how-well placed the UK is to make the required investments in technologies such as offshore wind, tidal, and carbon capture and storage technologies to deliver a "successful net zero transition".

Investment in innovative clean technologies will be key to the UK achieving its net zero ambitions and driving economic growth in the coming decades, the authors note. Last year, the Climate Change Committee forecast that investment in net zero would need to rise from £13.5bn this year to £50bn by 2030. Approximately 85 per cent of the decarbonisation required between 2020 and 2035 would involve low carbon technologies, either alone or in conjunction with behaviour change, the committee added.

While the scale and pace of net zero investment required has led some to call into question its viability, the Resolution Foundation and LSE report suggests smart green investment has the potential to generate economic growth in the UK, including in areas badly in need of more economic opportunities.

However, the report also states that such investment would not be a "silver bullet" to solve the UK's wider economic challenges of low growth and high inequality, with several other countries currently better placed to capitalise on many areas of clean growth.

"The scale of additional investment needed to make our net zero ambition a reality has led some to focus excessively on costs, while others to see it as the silver bullet that solves all our economic woes," said Anna Valero, senior policy fellow at the Centre for Economic Performance at the LSE: "In reality, smart net zero investment should be embedded in a wider economic strategy, especially as it could have the additional benefit of bolstering the government's 'levelling up' agenda."

