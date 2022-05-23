'We can end the climate wars': Can Australia's 'greenslide' election provide renewed momentum for COP27?

Michael Holder
clock • 10 min read
Aerial view of the Parliament buildings on Capitol hill in Canberra, Australia | Credit: iStock
Image:

Aerial view of the Parliament buildings on Capitol hill in Canberra, Australia | Credit: iStock

Australia looks set to ditch its climate-laggard global status after voters strongly backed more ambitious green policies – but can the change in government help reignite global climate action, as geopolitical challenges escalate?

In election results that have been hailed in some quarters as a ‘greenslide', Labor Party leader Antony Albanese has been confirmed as Australia's Prime Minster, immediately promising to ramp up the country's...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

View profile
More from Michael Holder

'Wildly irresponsible': How top banks could be risking billions on the petrochemicals industry

Floating wind: Government opens up £160m funding and unveils industry champion

Most read
01

HSBC AM head of responsible investing: 'Who cares if Miami is six metres under water in 100 years?'

20 May 2022 • 3 min read
02

Not so moral money?

20 May 2022 • 11 min read
03

Reports: HSBC suspends responsible investing head after controversial climate speech

23 May 2022 • 2 min read
04

HSBC AM's 'head of irresponsible investment' condemned over climate speech

20 May 2022 • 3 min read
05

The heat is on: Netherlands set to ban fossil fuel boilers from 2026

18 May 2022 • 4 min read

More on Climate change

Philip Dunne
Policy

The drive to clean up England's polluted waterways has finally stepped up a gear

After decades of inaction, regulators, water companies and central government appear to have woken up to the pressing need to protect and restore England's rivers, writes Philip Dunne MP

Phlip Dunne MP
clock 24 May 2022 • 5 min read
Centre for Net Zero: Government must act to accelerate heat pump roll out
Energy

Centre for Net Zero: Government must act to accelerate heat pump roll out

New research details how current pace of heat pump deployment puts 2050 decarbonisation target in peril

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 23 May 2022 • 3 min read
Gareth
Policy

Closing the 'G20 ambition gap': Why the world's major economies must act now to secure a 1.5C future

G20 nations hold the key to capping temperature rise at safe levels - so it is critical they ramp up their climate ambition ahead of COP27, argues the ECIU's Gareth Redmond-King

Gareth Redmond-King, ECIU
clock 23 May 2022 • 4 min read