Visa cardholders who drive electric vehicles (EVs) will be rewarded for using the JustCharge network of community charging points as part of scheme aimed at boosting the adoption of zero emission cars and vans across the UK.

JustCharge enables EV owners with a private charger installed at their home or business to rent it out to other EV drivers when they are not using it via an app. The company says enabling private homeowners to monetise periods when they are not using their charging point themselves helps mitigate against the loss of the government's OZEZ EV charger installation grant, which ended in March 2022, while also making it easier for drivers without access to off-street chargers to access charge points.

"We must collectively find solutions to help millions of British households transition to clean-air vehicles. While EV demand is growing dramatically, public charging infrastructure is falling significantly behind," said Mike Strahlman, director of EV at JustPark. "Unlocking thousands of home chargers during the 90 per cent of the day they are not in use makes EV adoption a possibility for more than 50 per cent of British households without access to designated off-street parking."

The new partnership aims to make EV charging as "simple and intuitive as other everyday contactless payments" and will support the expansion of the JustCharge network, particularly in areas where existing public charging infrastructure is minimal.

Research by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) suggests most new EV owners charge at home, though more than half of British households have no designated off-street parking, creating a potentially significant barrier to EV adoption. The problem is most acute in the north of England, where the ratio of EVs to charging points now stands at 52:1, compared to 30:1 in the south.

Under the partnership, Visa customers using JustCharge will receive rewards when they pay using their debit or credit card, making paying for EV charging through the app as easy and natural as any other contactless purchase.

A survey of EV and hybrid drivers found that 95 per cent of respondents said standardised payment across public charging points would give them greater choice and accessibility.

Charlotte Hogg, chief executive of Visa Europe, said: "The challenge we collectively face is to grow our electric vehicle charging infrastructure rapidly and strategically, and find sustainable solutions today to avoid creating problems for the future. Innovative solutions like JustCharge, which provides secure, managed public access to private charging-points, can make an immense contribution to overall EV charging provision."