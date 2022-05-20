IEA: The G7 can and must lead on decarbonising heavy industry

Michael Holder
clock • 5 min read
Steel production is responsible for around eight per cent of direct emissions from global fossil fuel use
Image:

Steel production is responsible for around eight per cent of direct emissions from global fossil fuel use

International Energy Agency argues UK, USA and EU and others have the 'economic heft, technology leadership and international alliances' to pioneer the development of low carbon industrial hubs

G7 nations such as the UK, the US, and Germany must urgently carve out a leading role in the decarbonisation of heavy industries such as steel, cement and chemical manufacturing, according to the International...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

View profile
More from Michael Holder

'Superfuel of the future': Government hands out £60m to cutting-edge hydrogen projects

Climate Action 100+: Is the $68tr investor group failing to drive 'meaningful progress' from top emitters?

Most read
01

HSBC AM head of responsible investing: 'Who cares if Miami is six metres under water in 100 years?'

20 May 2022 • 3 min read
02

'Climate security is energy security': Alok Sharma urges world to 'break dependency on fossil fuels'

16 May 2022 • 8 min read
03

'A new future for Saltend': Can hydrogen and carbon capture create a 'green' chemicals hub on the Humber?

16 May 2022 • 8 min read
04

Moving Mountains: Drax moves forward with plans to create giant Scottish hydropower station

17 May 2022 • 5 min read
05

Government accused of seeking 'US-style' system of environmental regulation

13 May 2022 • 5 min read

More on Policy

Farmer Tom Pyfferoen and Matt Kruger from Land O’Lakes check soil health improvements on a no-till field with cover crops. Image by Theresa Lieb/GreenBiz.
Supply chain

Reality check: How's the transition to regenerative agriculture going'

Growing numbers of businesses want to promote regenerative agriculture in their supply chains, but as Theresa Lieb discovers, many of the farmers that want to embrace more sustainable practices are facing huge challenges

Theresa Lieb, GreenBiz.com
clock 20 May 2022 • 6 min read
Holyrood has chosen six islands to target net zero by 2040.
Net Zero Now

Pioneer communities: Six Scottish Islands announce net zero by 2040 goal

Holyrood reveals the six islands have signed up to Carbon Neutral Islands project, which aims to reach net zero emissions 10 years ahead of the rest of the UK

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 20 May 2022 • 2 min read
Credit: Gravitricity
Energy

'Superfuel of the future': Government hands out £60m to cutting-edge hydrogen projects

Hydrogen produced from offshore wind, nuclear, and ammonia among initiatives to be explored across 28 projects that have today secured fresh funding

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 19 May 2022 • 3 min read