IEA: The G7 can and must lead on decarbonising heavy industry

International Energy Agency argues UK, USA and EU and others have the 'economic heft, technology leadership and international alliances' to pioneer the development of low carbon industrial hubs
G7 nations such as the UK, the US, and Germany must urgently carve out a leading role in the decarbonisation of heavy industries such as steel, cement and chemical manufacturing, according to the International...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial