Prime Air: Amazon begins UK drone deliveries

E-commerce giant's Darlington fulfilment centre to become first UK location offering Prime Air delivery service
Amazon has successfully completed its first electric drone flights from its Darlington fulfilment centre, as the e-commerce giant prepares to launch its Prime Air delivery service in the UK from the site...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis