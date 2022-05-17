Net Zero Festival 2022: Reserve your place now

The Net Zero Festival is back! And this time it is in-person.

The UK's premier sustainable business summit will this autumn bring together some of the world's foremost thinkers on what it takes to accelerate and expand the net zero transition, and you can now reserve your place.

BusinessGreen has today published the agenda for the Festival, which will take place on the 28th and 29th of September at The Mermaid in central London, and will be followed by a virtual day on the 4th October. As such, delegates can now book their ticket through the Net Zero Festival website.

"At the Net Zero Festival we understand that businesses and policymakers are now focused on the steps they need to take to deliver the net zero transition," said BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray. "As such, it is critical that organisations come together to jointly explore how best to accelerate climate action on multiple fronts and learn about the companies and projects that are demonstrating how a net zero emission economy could be built inside 30 years. Now in its third year, the ethos of the Net Zero Festival remains that we can all move Faster, Together."

The Net Zero Festival's wide-ranging agenda and speaker line up will also provide an invaluable insight into how the world is changing, and how businesses have to respond to new risks and opportunities.

Only a few years ago a corporate was considered an outlier if it was setting net zero targets, now they are an outlier if they are not. As such, the Net Zero Festival will offer a mix of inspirational keynotes and practical guidance to help business leaders and sustainability executives act now to ensure they are at the forefront of the trends that will define the rest of the century and beyond.

Further details on the speaker line up for the Net Zero Festival will be announced in the coming weeks, but you can secure your place now so as to ensure you do not miss out on the must attend event for all businesses, policymakers, investors, and campaigners working to build a net zero emission economy.