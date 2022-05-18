Heating up nicely

clock • 5 min read
Overnight Briefing
Image:

Overnight Briefing

Earlier this week we ran a great piece from Andrew Warren, which explored how the UK's energy efficiency strategy may remain badly underpowered in many ways, but it is quietly ratcheting up the regulatory...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Business Green

View profile
More from Business Green

Jetting away with it?

Energy drinks

Most read
01

Octopus Energy backs Morocco-UK solar link project

12 May 2022 • 2 min read
02

'Missed opportunity': Ministers shelve sustainability disclosure rules, commit to binding environmental policy principles

12 May 2022 • 6 min read
03

'Climate security is energy security': Alok Sharma urges world to 'break dependency on fossil fuels'

16 May 2022 • 8 min read
04

'A new future for Saltend': Can hydrogen and carbon capture create a 'green' chemicals hub on the Humber?

16 May 2022 • 8 min read
05

Government accused of seeking 'US-style' system of environmental regulation

13 May 2022 • 5 min read

More on Editor's Blog

Overnight Briefing
Editor's Blog

Jetting away with it?

The aviation’s industry’s decarbonisation efforts are in the midst of a battle between two competing narratives.

Business Green
clock 17 May 2022 • 3 min read
But what happens when the wind does blow?
Editor's Blog

But what happens when the wind does blow?

Concerns over what happens when renewables output fall are often overblown - just consider what could happen when generation surges

James Murray
James Murray
clock 26 April 2022 • 4 min read
Overnight Briefing
Editor's Blog

Energy drinks

Pubs are great, and not just for the obvious reasons. These are consumer facing businesses that are simultaneously exposed to the vicissitudes of fashion and steeped in centuries of tradition. They are small businesses that are often reliant on and even...

Business Green
clock 21 April 2022 • 2 min read