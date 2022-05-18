EU leaders plot 10-fold increase in offshore wind capacity by 2050

EU leaders are expected to announce a major acceleration of its offshore wind ambitions later today, with the unveiling of a plan to increase capacity across the continent 10-fold by 2050 as the bloc steps up efforts to curb its reliance on Russian fossil fuels.

At a summit in Denmark today, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are expected to sign a joint declaration setting out plans to ramp up EU offshore wind capacity from 15GW to 150GW within 28 years.

The summit has been convened to mark the official launch of REPowerEU, the EU's action plan to wean the continent off fossil fuels - particularly gas - from Russia and shift towards greener, less risky sources of energy in the wake of the Kremlin's ongoing war in Ukraine.

Trailing the announcement in The Times this morning, Denmark's minister for climate and energy and public utilities Dan Jørgensen described renewable energy as "remarkably cheap" and offshore wind as "a formidable geopolitical tool and presents and opportunity we must seize upon".

"By producing our energy in Europe, we can disarm Putin of his best political and economic weapon," he wrote. "To do it, the North Sea must become a powerhouse - not just for the countries surrounding it, but for all of Europe. Firstly, the energy we produce offshore will shield households all over Europe from future energy price hikes. Secondly, it will wrest the weapon of choice from Putin, when we break the hold that Russian energy exports have over Europe. And thirdly, it will help decarbonise our economies."

First touted back in March, barely a fortnight after Russian tanks first crossed Ukraine's borders, the REPowerEU plan aims to diversify fossil fuel imports to Europe in the immediate term, while also accelerating the deployment of greener energy solutions and energy efficiency upgrades to curb long term reliance on fossil fuels and deliver on the continent's net zero emissions target.

The plan is also expected to outline efforts to accelerate the roll out of agricultural biomethane projects, green hydrogen, heat pumps, building energy efficiency renovations, infrastructure electrification, and solar and wind farms over the remainder of the decade.

In addition to offshore wind, the REPowerEU plan aims to grow the EU's onshore wind capacity from 173GW today to around 1,000GW by 2050.

Taking offshore and onshore wind together, the plan aims to expand overall wind energy capacity from around 190GW today to 480GW by the end of the current decade.

Giles Dickson, CEO of European trade body WindEurope, welcomed today's announcement, but warned that delivering on the enhanced targets for offshore wind would require more support to bolster the bloc's supply chain as well faster permitting of proposed projects.

"It's fantastic that the four EU North Sea Heads of Government and the European Commission President are coming together in Denmark to make new commitments on offshore wind," he said. "But the new commitments on wind will only be delivered if Europe has a viable wind energy supply chain and if it simplifies the permitting of wind farms. Good things are now happening on the latter. But the former needs major attention: Europe's five turbine manufacturers are all operating at a loss today."

The EU Commission is aiming to invest around €200bn in the 2020s in order to support the shift away from Russian energy towards alternative supplies, and reports today suggest it is considering selling surplus CO2 credits on the bloc's emissions trading system (ETS) in order to raise more funds for investment in low carbon infrastructure projects. An increase in the supply of allowances could also help to curb energy costs in the short term, potentially easing inflationary pressures across the bloc.

However, any move to curb the price of emissions allowances would stoke fears that enegry intensive companies and energy firms could increase carbon emissions in the short term, according to the Financial Times.

The latest news came as fresh analysis today backed by scores of major energy firms concluded that Europe could halve its Russian oil and gas imports within a year simply by focusing on consumer and business energy efficiency and behaviour change measures alone.

The analysis, put together by the Energy Transitions Commission (ETC), also recommends a "massive acceleration" in renewable energy deployment - including energy storage and grid flexibility projects - over the coming decade, as well as an expanded rollout of heat pumps, and measures to keep existing nuclear plants running in order to further boost energy security.

Chair of the ETC, Lord Adair Turner, said the remaining eight years of the decade would be crucial in boosting Europe's energy security, while also opening up a huge opportunity to decarbonise the economy.

"It is vital to address the energy security and economic impacts of Europe's current situation in a way which does not delay and ideally accelerates the energy transition," he said. "To achieve this, we must recognise the different pace at which different types of response can deliver results; we must seize the opportunities for clear win- wins on energy security and transition: and we must face the need to make some trade-offs, particularly in the short-term. Over the medium-term however, it is clear that Europe and other regions across the world can enhance energy security while simultaneously accelerating the energy transition."