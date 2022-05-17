Energy giant Drax has today confirmed that it is formally seeking planning permission for plans to construct a new underground pumped storage hydro power station, which would more than double the electricity generating capacity of its iconic 'Hollow Mountain' Cruachan facility in Scotland.

The 600MW power station would be located inside Ben Cruachan - Argyll's highest mountain - and increase the site's total capacity to 1.04GW.

Drax said the new plant could be operational by 2030, providing critical stability services to the grid by acting like a "giant water battery" that can store excess power at times of peak generation and dispatch it to the grid at times of peak demand.

The project would use reversible turbines to pump water from Loch Awe to the upper reservoir on the mountainside to store excess power from wind farms and other low carbon technologies when supply outstrips demand with the water then used to drive turbines and generate power when needed.

"Drax's plan to expand Cruachan will strengthen the UK's energy security by enabling more homegrown renewable electricity to come online to power homes and businesses across the country, helping to end our reliance on imports and cut costs," said Ian Kinnaird, Scottish assets director at the company. "This major infrastructure project will support hundreds of jobs and provide a real boost to the Scottish economy. Only by investing in long-duration storage technologies can the UK reach its full renewable potential, and Drax is ready to move mountains to do just that."

The plant would be housed within a new, hollowed-out cavern which would be large enough to fit Big Ben on its side. Around two million tonnes of rock would have to be excavated to create the cavern, tunnels, and other parts of the power station.

If approved the development would likely be the first plant of its kind in the UK to go into commission in more than 40 years. Around 900 jobs would be created during the six years of construction for the project, the company said, highlighting how it would provide a boost to a range of industries from quarrying and engineering, to transport and hospitality. Around 150 on-site local construction jobs would also be created during the development itself.

The proposals have gained the support of former Australian prime minister, Malcolm Turnbull, who announced the construction of Snowy Hydro 2.0 - the biggest pumped hydro scheme in the southern hemisphere and is now a board member of the International Hydropower Association.

"Within the climate crisis the world is facing an ignored crisis - how to ensure that we do not fall back on fossil fuels when the wind isn't blowing, and the sun isn't shining," he said. "We need green energy security solutions, and Drax's plans to expand Cruachan will enable the UK to enhance its energy security and enable more renewable power to come online."

The news comes just days after Drax also announced it is to trial a new bioenergy-based carbon capture technology that the company hopes could shape the future of the carbon capture and storage (CCS) sector.

The process Drax has developed uses a solid sorbent to capture the CO2 released when biomass is used to generate electricity, providing an alternative to the liquid solvents typically used in CCS projects to date.

The company announced last week it is to conduct a trial of the new approach in partnership with the University of Nottingham and Promethean Particles. The bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) technology is to be installed at Drax's North Yorkshire power station and if successful the trial could ultimately see the technology deployed in future BECCS plants.

"Negative emissions technologies like BECCS will play a vital role in the fight against the climate crisis, so it's crucial we continue to innovate and develop new technologies that will support their future deployment," said Jason Shipstone, Drax's chief innovation officer. "This partnership with the University of Nottingham and Promethean Particles is part of our long-term innovation programme and will allow Drax to understand the future potential of this technology, as we continue to innovate and grow as a business."

The solid sorbent the BECCS system uses is called metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) and has been developed in partnership with Promethean Particles, a global pioneer in the development and deployment of MOF technologies.

"There is exciting potential for MOFs to deliver a more efficient CCS," said James Stephenson, CEO of Promethean Particles. "By collaborating with Drax and the University of Nottingham, we can show how they can perform in a real industrial setting and drive a step change in their availability and cost effectiveness."

Drax Group, which has converted Drax Power Station in North Yorkshire to use sustainable biomass instead of coal to become the UK's largest renewable generator, plans to deploy the BECCS technologies over the coming decade in a bid to deliver essential negative emissions power. The company hopes the project can become the world's largest carbon capture power project, delivering a significant proportion of the negative emissions needed for the UK to meet its climate targets.

The announcement follows plans Drax revealed last December that it would focus on the biomass energy sector in the coming years, with plans to double its wood pellet manufacturing capacity between now and 2030. The power company is now aiming to produce eight million tonnes of compressed wood pellets at its mills by the end of the decade.

However, the practice remains highly controversial with some environmental campaigners arguing that biomass power plants struggle deliver promised emissions reductions due to the impact demand for wood chips has on land use. Critics have also argued that deploying CCS at scale will require significant financial support from government and could provide a rationale for fossil fuel companies to continue to exploit new reserves.