Why the government should stick with sticks to deliver energy efficiency

clock • 5 min read

Minimum energy consumption standards for products and rented homes have galvanised improvements in energy efficiency in recent years, argues Andrew Warren

Effective energy saving programmes need three mutually supportive facets to succeed. As does getting donkeys moving. In the case of donkeys, the initiatives required can be described simply as carrots,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Most read
01

Octopus Energy backs Morocco-UK solar link project

12 May 2022 • 2 min read
02

Queen's Speech: Government promises to 'build on the success of the COP26 Summit'

10 May 2022 • 9 min read
03

'Missed opportunity': Ministers shelve sustainability disclosure rules, commit to binding environmental policy principles

12 May 2022 • 6 min read
04

Sustainably sauced: Heinz Ketchup to develop prototype 'paper' bottles

10 May 2022 • 2 min read
05

Powering Net Zero Pact: SSE, Siemens, GE Renewables join pledge for 'fair and just' net zero transition

11 May 2022 • 4 min read

More on Energy

Cruachan dam and upper reservoir | Credit: Drax
CCS

Moving Mountains: Drax moves forward with plans to create giant Scottish hydropower station

Proposed 600MW power station inside Ben Cruachan would increase site's total capacity to over 1GW

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 17 May 2022 • 5 min read
Example of an office refurb by the UK Green Building Council
Buildings

World Green Building Council launches new Circularity Accelerator

New programme aims to help global building industry achieve long term net zero goals

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 16 May 2022 • 4 min read
The Saltend Chemicals Park | Credit: PX Groups
Energy

'A new future for Saltend': Can hydrogen and carbon capture create a 'green' chemicals hub on the Humber?

The 100-year old Saltend Chemicals Park is gearing up to become a test ground for hydrogen and carbon capture industrial decarbonisation technologies - BusinessGreen visits the UK's ground zero for net zero

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 16 May 2022 • 8 min read