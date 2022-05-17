Yes We Can: Aldi removes shrink-wrap plastic from baked bean multi-packs

Budget supermarket Aldi has announced it is to prevent 78 tonnes of single-use plastic from going to landfill each year by removing the plastic shrink wrap from its multipacks of its Corale-branded baked beans.

The UK's fifth largest UK supermarket has pledged to halve the volume of plastic packaging it uses by 2025, removing 74,000 tonnes of plastic from circulation. It is also on track for all its own-label product packaging to be recyclable, reusable or compostable by the end of 2022, and for branded products sold at Aldi to deliver on the same target by 2025.

"Removing unnecessary plastic from our multipack of beans is another step forward in our commitment to reduce plastic across our ranges," said Richard Gorman, plastics and packaging director at Aldi. "We know it's becoming increasingly important to our customers that their everyday products are environmentally-friendly, and we're pleased that this move will help them shop more sustainably."

Aldi this week also announced it is to trial the removal of the outer plastic wrap for its sweetcorn mini packs in a number of stores this summer. The move could take a further 24 tonnes of plastic from circulation each year.

In related news, soft drinks giant Coca-Cola today announced it has started the roll out of attached caps across its entire drinks portfolio in a bid to "boost collection and recycling, and help prevent litter".

The new caps are attached to its plastic bottles, making it easier to recycle the entire package and ensure no cap gets "left behind".

The initiative is a partnership between Coca-Cola and its regional distribution arm Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP GB). Production of the new bottles will begin at CCEP's site in East Kilbride, Scotland, meaning that consumers in Scotland and the North of England will be the first to see the new attached caps on 1.5 litre bottles of Fanta, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, and Diet Coke.

"This is a small change that we hope will have a big impact, ensuring that when consumers recycle our bottles, no cap gets left behind," said Stephen Moorhouse, General Manager at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Great Britain. "The move is just one of the steps we're taking as part of our This is Forward sustainability action plan, which targets six key social and environmental areas where the business has a significant impact and forms a key element of our 2040 net zero target. It's also one of many steps we're taking towards our global commitment, in partnership with The Coca-Cola Company, to help collect and recycle a bottle or can for every one that we sell by 2025, on our journey towards a World Without Waste."

The roll out also follows CCEP's transition to shrink-to-board packs at the business' Sidcup manufacturing site last year, alongside light-weighting of its aluminium cans, which are now 22 per cent lighter than just two years ago.