World Green Building Council launches new Circularity Accelerator

The World Green Building Council (WGBC) hopes to advance the transition towards net zero emissions with the launch today of a new Circularity Accelerator programme, aimed at raising awareness and understanding of sustainable construction materials and practices across the industry

The Circularity Accelerator will aim to support the WGBC's global network of more than 70 national Green Building Councils and their 36,000 members in their efforts to achieve their stated sustainability goals.

Specifically, the programme will help businesses meet a 2030 target for the adoption of sustainable management and efficient use of natural resources within the built environment, achieving zero waste to landfill targets, and working towards a built environment with net zero whole life resource depletion. It will also support the sector's long term goal to deliver a built environment that boasts "net zero whole-life resource depletion, working towards the restoration of resources and natural systems within a thriving circular economy" by 2050 at the latest.

The built environment is responsible for 37 per cent of global energy-related carbon emissions, and the construction sector accounts for around 40 per cent of global resource demand every year. By 2050, two thirds of the global population is expected to live in cities, consuming 75 per cent of the world's natural resources, producing 50 per cent of global waste, and over 60 per cent of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

As such, developing buildings that are constructed using sustainable and reusable materials and operate using renewable energy is a top priority for many countries' net zero transition plans.

The WGBC said that through its new Circularity Accelerator initiative it would seek to promote the adoption of green building and circular practices across the industry. It is also set to deliver a number of projects during 2022 to create awareness and educate the industry on the opportunities that should arise from a more resource-efficient built environment.

The new projects include a 'state of the market' report to identify the key challenges and opportunities for circular built environments, as well as a global awareness campaign to increase the adoption of circularity and resource efficiency principles, including through training events, publications and campaign tool kits from national Green Building Councils and their partners.

"Over one-third of the materials used globally are for buildings, but less than nine per cent of global materials consumed are kept in productive cycles of use," said Cristina Gamboa, CEO at WorldGBC. "The impact of this resource use - associated GHG emissions and pollution and plunging biodiversity - accelerates climate change and the decline of life-sustaining ecosystem services such as the maintenance of clean water and productive soils. These impacts unequally affect the most vulnerable communities and economies around the world. But that can and must change.

"To scale the implementation of resource efficiency solutions as we approach COP27, our new Circularity Accelerator programme is already bringing together experts and leaders from across our Green Building Council network to drive the implementation of resource efficiency actions to scale sustainable built environments for everyone, everywhere."

In related news, the UK's Green Building Council (UKGBC) last week announced the formation of a new cross-industry steering group to develop a standard for verifying UK buildings as net zero carbon.

The UKGBC's Whole Life Carbon Roadmap demonstrates that buildings are directly responsible for around a quarter of carbon emitted by the UK. There is, the organisation argues, therefore no credible pathway to net zero for the UK economy without tackling emissions associated with the construction and operation of our buildings.

The resulting UK Net Zero Carbon Buildings Standard aims to provide robust metrics by which the construction industry can prove that a building is net zero carbon and operates in line with the UK's wider climate targets. The standard can then be used by any group or individual that wishes to fund, procure, design, specify, or occupy a net zero carbon building and anyone wanting to demonstrate that their building is net zero-aligned with an industry-agreed standard.

Simon Allford, president of the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), said: "This is a really exciting and timely initiative that will help the entire industry to move forward in its efforts to reach net zero carbon. Working together we will address current ambiguities around the much-used term and develop a common understanding, based on clear performance targets, to support all those involved in the procurement, design, construction and operation of buildings."