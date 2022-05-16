'Catastrophic water shortages': How cities around the world are facing up to worsening drought risks

James Murray
clock • 6 min read
'Catastrophic water shortages': How cities around the world are facing up to worsening drought risks

London among a host of world-cities at serious risk of water shortages in the coming decades, according to new analysis from Christian Aid

The deadly heatwave afflicting much of India is a sign of things to come, with many of the world's largest cities set to experience increasingly severe droughts and dangerous heatwaves in the coming years....

More on Climate change

Credit: COP26
Climate change

'Climate security is energy security': Alok Sharma urges world to 'break dependency on fossil fuels'

In speech to mark sixth month anniversary of Glasgow Summit, COP26 President argues 'net zero means security, prosperity, and preventing the problems of the present from growing inexorably'

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 16 May 2022 • 8 min read
Campaigners let down tyres of SUVs across the country (Credit: The Tyre Extinguishers)
Automotive

What a let down: Tyre Extinguishers' anti-SUV campaign spreads to New Zealand

Direct action campaign goes global with activists deflating SUV tyres in cities from Scotland to New Zealand

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 16 May 2022 • 3 min read
Government accused of seeking 'US-style' system of environmental regulation
Policy

Government accused of seeking 'US-style' system of environmental regulation

Long-awaited publication of government's environmental principles for policymaking triggers warnings from NGOs that green protections could now be watered down

James Murray
James Murray
clock 13 May 2022 • 5 min read