'Climate security is energy security': Alok Sharma urges world to 'break dependency on fossil fuels'

The world cannot lose sight of the urgent need to tackle the climate crisis amid soaring energy costs and Russia's brutal war in Ukraine, COP26 President Alok Sharma has warned this morning, arguing that a failure to honour the commitments made at last year's Glasgow Summit would be "an act of monstrous self-harm".

In a speech in Glasgow to mark six months since the landmark UN Climate Summit, the COP26 President conceded the Kremlin's "illegal and brutal" war, rising inflation, and cost of living concerns had dominated the political and media agenda in 2022, but stressed that climate action must remain a top priority for governments around the world.

"The clouds have darkened over the international landscape," Sharma said. "War has returned to Europe. The tectonic plates within our geopolitics have shifted. Inflation is spiking around the world. Debt is mounting. Energy prices are rising. And globally, people are struggling to feed their families -all as we continue to deal with the effects of the pandemic. As a result, climate is understandably no longer in the front pages as it was in the lead up to COP26.

"Yet the current crises should increase not diminish our determination to deliver on what the world agreed here in Glasgow, because they show with devastating clarity why it is imperative to do so."

Sharma argued climate risks were deeply connected to other current geopolitical crises, pointing to the high costs and risks attached to the global economy's continued reliance on fossil fuels, and the huge benefits of switching to domestic, green sources of energy such as wind and solar which are already cheaper than fossil gas in most parts of the world.

"We see clearly the dangers of energy systems powered by foreign fossil fuels," Sharma said. "We see the benefits of low cost, homegrown renewables, the price of which cannot be manipulated from afar. In short, we see that climate security is energy security and that we must break our dependency on fossil fuels."

In the UK, the government last month unveiled its Energy Security Strategy which sets out higher ambitions for offshore wind and nuclear in particular. However it has also faced criticism for offering little further support for energy efficiency and struggling billpayers in the short term, while opening the door to further North Sea oil and gas production. This morning it also emerged that more than £240m of government funding earmarked for net zero projects in the UK - largely through the failed Green Homes Grant Scheme - went unspent last year and has been handed back to the Treasury.

But Sharma insisted the Energy Security Strategy could see the UK secure 95 per cent of its power from low carbon sources by 2030.

A number of Sharma's Conservative Party colleagues have in recent months expressed doubts over the costs of the net zero transition and called for an expansion of fracking in order to ease energy security concerns. But Sharma today issued a spirited defence of the UK's net zero ambitions, arguing that rapid decarbonisation can deliver significant economic, as well as environmental, health, and security benefits.

"The forces driving us towards a clean future are building and it is increasingly clear that net zero means security, net zero means prosperity, and net zero means preventing the problems of the present from growing inexorably, because many of the challenges we face today would intensify as global temperatures rise," he said.

Sharma in particular highlighted the impacts of the war in Ukraine - a major global exporter of wheat and other food products - on global food insecurity. The impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on supply chains and prices is already thought to have pushed millions more people worldwide into hunger, but the risk of food shortages has been further exacerbated by Russia's invasion, while climate change is on course to further worsen the situation, most notably through the deadly heat wave currently impacting much of the Indian subcontinent.

"The problems we face today underscore why it is vital [that we reduce emissions] and why we must honour the commitments made at COP26," said Sharma. "Failure to do so would be an act of monstrous self-harm."

The speech comes just days after the Indian government moved to ban wheat exports in response to domestic food security concerns triggered in part by the record-breaking heatwave afflicting much of the subcontinent.

After a fraught final few days of negotiations, the close of the UN Climate Summit last November saw countries sign up to the Glasgow Climate Pact, which among raft of measures, called on governments to update their national climate plans in 2022 ahead of the COP27 Climate Summit in Egypt later this year.

Reflecting on the summit six months later, Sharma joked that he had learned both how to survive on three hours sleep and "to love Tunnocks Teacakes". "But principally I learned that though this international system - the COP process - is imperfect and unwieldy, it can work," he added. "It can deliver. And it is the best chance we have of tackling climate change. But it is only as strong the sum of its parts, so we need every nation to pick up the pace."

But he also acknowledged that while progress had been achieved both at and since COP26, "frankly we need to up the pace - leaders have not done enough to deliver on their Glasgow commitments, and that must change".

As such, he called on countries around the world to come forward with more ambitious national climate action plans - known as nationally-determined contributions (NDCs) in the UN jargon - including fresh 2030 emissions reduction plans, and unlock more funding to help developing economies adapt to climate impacts and tackle the loss and damage that is already resulting from climate change.

Sharma's speech this morning came just a few days after a series of global climate discussions took place in Copenhagen, at which a new High Level Expert Group on investment in Climate Action was announced, to be chaired by leading economists Lord Nicholas Stern and Vera Songwe.

"The Group will develop policy options to encourage and enable the investment and finance necessary for delivery of the Paris agreement and the Glasgow climate pact," Sharma said today.

The former Business Secretary also revealed the UK was now considering its own formal response to the Glasgow Climate Pact. "That includes reviewing the evidence to ensure that our NDC remains aligned with the Paris Agreement and looking at ways to strengthen it all as we focus on delivering and building on our net zero strategy," he said.

In related news, the Treasury today said it was also set to consult on further measures to tackle the risk of so-called 'carbon leakage', including through implementing new product standards and a potential carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) which could place a carbon price on the import of specific emissions intensive goods and services.

Sharma's speech comes amid heightened concerns that climate action is slipping down the international agenda, even as climate impacts continue to worsen. Reports from the IPCC and the UN's World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) in recent weeks have highlighted the huge scale of the challenge the global economy faces if it is to slash emissions over the course of the next decade, and keep alive any chance of meeting the Paris Agreement goal of limiting temperature inceases to 1.5C.

On Friday, executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) Fatih Birol also voiced fears that the war in Ukraine risked distracting world leaders from the urgent need for the world to rapidly shift away from fossil fuels.

In a blog post on Friday, Birol warned against using the current geopolitical crises to justify increased investment in fossil fuel infrastructure. "Nobody should imagine that Russia's invasion can justify a wave of new large-scale fossil fuel infrastructure in a world that wants to limit global warming to 1.5C," he wrote.

"We understand why some countries and companies are looking to move ahead with the exploration and approval of large longer-term supply projects. But it typically takes many years for such projects to start producing, so they are not a good match for our immediate energy security needs. Long-lived assets also carry a dual risk of locking in fossil fuel use that would prevent the world from meeting its climate goals - or of failing to recover their upfront development costs if the world is successful in bringing down fossil demand quickly enough to reach net zero by mid-century."

In the UK, however, the government appears to remain intent on opening the door for further licensing rounds for new oil and gas wells in the North Sea, in part due to energy security concerns about relying on imports from Russia and other countries.

It also emerged over the weekend that the UK could soon be set to follow in the controversial footsteps of the European Union by including natural gas in its taxonomy for what constitutes a 'green' investment, despite being a fossil fuel that generates emission when burned for power.

The government hopes the classification could help boost investment in new North Sea projects, but the move provoked frustration among leading green finance experts.

Dr Ben Caldecott, director of the Oxford Sustainable Finance Group and the UK Centre of Greening Finance and Investment, said the inclusion of gas in the EU's green taxonomy had "completely discredited it".

"We can have a robust, science-based green taxonomy that is adopted worldwide because it is trusted by the market, thereby supporting UK leadership in green finance, or we can end up with something that is irrelevant because it has become debased," he warned. "There is no upside in including gas, just downside. Profitable gas investments are not going to be excluded from capital markets because gas is not included in a green taxonomy. That view gives far too much weight to the impact of inclusion or exclusion on access to capital."