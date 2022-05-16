Consultancies Tech Nation and PwC have today launched a new service designed to help some of the UK's most promising climate tech scaleups bridge the funding gap the sector faces and connect with the investors and partners that can accelerate the deployment of emerging clean technologies.

Dubbed Net Zero X, the new six month course is a free and selective programme, which aims to identify the UK's leading later-stage climate tech scaleups with the highest potential to reduce global emissions across a range of industries and provide them with coaching, peer-to-peer learning, and investor and corporate networking and partnership opportunities.

The programme follows the success of Tech Nation's Net Zero growth programme, which has enabled the 62 climate tech companies that have been through the programme to double their collective investment since joining.

Applications for the new Net Zero X programme are now open until June 28th with Tech Nation and PwC aiming to enrol up to 20 companies to the programme ahead of it starting fully in September.

The partners said the programme aims to "futureproof the UK's climate tech sector by reducing the climate tech carbon funding gap, countering the climate tech 'valley of death', and supporting the growth of high emissions reduction potential companies, primarily in hard-to-abate sectors, by connecting them to investors, corporates, partners, policy-makers and other stakeholders".

The programme has been developed after the most recent State of Climate Tech 2021 Report from PwC found that only 25 per cent of total funding raised in climate tech is being channelled into the technologies that hold 81 per cent of the emissions reduction potential (ERP).

"The UK stands to gain both reputationally and economically from helping to develop and scale climate technology," said Gerard Grech, founding chief executive at Tech Nation. "Valuations of UK net zero tech companies have doubled over the last year from $24.4bn to $47.6bn, and the rate of investment into climate tech has grown from $1.54bn to $1.57bn.

"The critical challenge, however, is that companies driving towards net zero need to scale further and faster. To meet the demand for green technology, they require more patient capital and long term investment, access to world-leading talent, insight, expertise, and cross-border collaboration. This is why we are delighted to be partnering with PwC to launch Net Zero X, which aims to address these challenges head on."

His comments were echoed by Leo Johnson, head of disruption and innovation at PwC UK, who argued that "unlocking a startup ecosystem has the potential to decarbonise hard to abate sectors at speed and scale".

"The UK has emerged as a leading global climate tech centre and Net Zero X has got a simple goal: to harness this talent and connect these high impact startups with the capital, know-how and market they need to deliver on their full potential," he said.