Deal means carbon will be soon sent to Norway via the River Thames. Credit: Cory

Carbon emissions produced in London could end up under the seas off the Norwegian coast, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between waste management firm Cory and carbon capture and storage (CCS) developer Northern Lights.

The two firms have agreed to jointly explore the feasibility of proposals to ship carbon emissions captured from Cory's energy-from-waste (EfW) operations on the River Thames to Northern Lights' subsea carbon storage facilities in Norway.

The project has significant political backing with both Jonas Gahr Støre, Prime Minister of Norway, and UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng attending an event this morning at the Norwegian Embassy in London to mark the signing of the MOU.

The firms hope the partnership could create a blueprint for future international carbon transportation and storage projects, which could in turn drive the development of a European market for trading and storing captured carbon.

The partnership is also being cited as an early benefit of the UK and Norway's post-Brexit free trade agreement, which was signed last year.

"This partnership is significant from both a national and international perspective," said Dougie Sutherland, Cory's chief executive. "Through this collaboration with Northern Lights, Cory will use its strategically advantageous position on the River Thames to explore the possibility of cross-border marine transportation of CO2.

"The importance of this agreement is three-fold: it could be a step forward for CCS in the UK, a vital part of progressing the country's net zero ambitions; it could help to consolidate our trading relationship with Norway, one of the UK's key energy partners; and it could create an initial template for an international carbon market."

In 2021, Cory announced plans to develop a major CCS project that could apply carbon capture technology to the UK's largest single-site energy from waste (EfW) facility, with the potential to create the world's largest single-site EfW decarbonisation project.

By 2030, the project could deliver 1.5 million tonnes of CO2 savings annually - providing a significant contribution to reducing the carbon emissions of the households and businesses Cory services in London and the South East. The project will aim to install technology to capture more than 90 per cent of the emissions from both Cory's existing EfW facility, and its new, adjacent EfW facility which is expected to be operational by 2026.

Northern Lights, meanwhile, is a major part of a full CCS value chain initiative being developed by the Norwegian state under the banner "Longship". Initial capacity for the project is expected to reach 1.5 million tonnes of CO2 per year. Subject to market demand, the capacity could be increased to over five million tonnes or more in later stages of development, the company said.

Børre Jacobsen, managing director of Northern Lights, said: "Our partnership with Cory is testament to the development of CCS across Europe. Shipping redefines the concept of access to CO2 storage and Northern Lights is therefore well positioned to help accelerate the development of CCS. We are looking forward to working with Cory to realise the potential of the CCS market in support of climate targets. This will require technical and commercial innovation - as well as international collaboration."