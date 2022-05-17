Peterhead CCS project promises to deliver £660m economic boost

The UK's nascent carbon capture and storage (CCS) sector received a dual boost yesterday, with the publication of a major new report detailing the economic benefits that should result from plans for a new low carbon power plant and the completion of a successful funding round for one of the leading companies in the emerging market.

SSE Thermal and Equinor today published a new report - titled Powering the Next Generation - which predicts that the planned Peterhead Carbon Capture Power Station in Scotland could deliver economic gains totalling £660m.

Based on analysis from BiGGAR Economics, the report highlights the scale of the economic impact of the proposed project at a local, Scottish, and UK level. In total, it estimates that £2.2bn will be invested throughout the development, construction, and the first 25 years of the operation of the project.

The report calculates that £60m is expected to be contributed to the Aberdeen City and Shire economy during development and construction of the project, a further £25m a year is expected to be added throughout its operation.

On a Scotland-wide level, the analysis shows that £190m would be added to the economy during development and construction, with an average of around £35m added to the Scottish economy annually with 290 further jobs supported each year.

Finally, at a UK level, the report estimates that £470m would be added to the economy through development and construction, alongside an average of around £50m a year to the UK economy during the plant's operation.

"Carbon capture, utilisation and storage is critical for meeting, not only Scotland's statutory emissions reduction targets, but those set across the UK," said Scottish Net Zero and Energy Secretary Michael Matheson. "Indeed, advice from the Climate Change Committee describes the technology as a 'necessity, not an option'. The innovative Peterhead CCGT Power Station is a fantastic example of how Scotland's energy sector can make the transition to net zero and - as this study demonstrates - benefit the Scottish economy, providing employment and a just transition for our workforces."

The report comes at a critical time for the UK's fledgling CCS sector, with projects in early stage development in Scotland and at two industrial hubs in north west England and along the east coast.

The cluster of projects in the north west and around the Humber and Teesside have been selected for government funding, while the Energy Security Bill announced at last week's Queen's Speech is expected to provide confirmation of the long term policy framework that is expected to enable the sector's development.

The proposed project in Scotland is on a reserve list for UK government support and has been awarded funding from the Scottish government.

Matheson yesterday urged the UK government to upgrade the status of the Scottish cluster of CCS projects to ensure they can proceed alongside the two hubs planned for England.

"[This new report] shows just how important it is to invest now in carbon capture technology," he said. "Which is why the UK government must award the Scottish Cluster clear and definitive Track-1 status. We continue to press them to reconsider their decision and work in collaboration with the Scottish Government to accelerate support for the energy transition in Scotland. This includes offering £80m under our Emerging Energy Technologies Fund to accelerate the Cluster's deployment."

Catherine Raw, managing director for SSE Thermal, said the Peterhead project was "vital to Scotland's energy system and a new low-carbon power station at the site would be key to delivering a secure and credible transition to net zero".

"The proposed Peterhead Carbon Capture Power Station would provide essential flexible and reliable power to keep the lights on and back up Scotland's world-leading renewables sector, while helping to meet our climate action targets," she said. "But the benefits stretch even further as we look to maximise the positive impacts of the energy transition for workers and communities in the North-East of Scotland."

In related news, CCS developer Storegga yesterday announced the closing of its third round of funding, confirming it has raised £51.3m in support of its plans to develop a portfolio of CCS, hydrogen, and direct air capture (DAC) projects in the UK, the US, and Norway.

The funding round was supported by existing shareholders, GIC, Mitsui & Co, M&G Investments and Macquarie Group, plus new investment from gas infrastructure specialist Snam.

Storegga currently has four projects located in the UK, the US, and Norway, and is in discussions for further projects around the world. It recently announced the launch of a green hydrogen project in Scotland with ScottishPower and three of Scotland's major distilleries - Glenmorangie, Whyte & Mackay and Diageo - and is also the lead developer of the Acorn CCS and hydrogen project in Aberdeen.

"In the past two years, Storegga has grown from a developer of a cluster of Scotland-based decarbonisation projects into an international player," said Nick Cooper, CEO of Storegga. "We are now active in projects in the UK, the US and Norway and are evaluating further decarbonisation opportunities in other locations. The UK's advanced decarbonisation blueprint and its emerging carbon management chains are adaptable to other areas of the planet that are seeking high integrity, large scale decarbonisation."