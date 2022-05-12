UK pension funds launch international climate finance collaboration

A group of 12 UK pension funds convened by the Church of England Pensions Board have teamed up to find new ways to support the climate transition in emerging markets.

The initiative - backed by Pensions and Financial Inclusion Minister Guy Opperman - was announced at the opening of the two-day Net Zero Delivery Summit taking place at Mansion House in the City of London today.

The schemes include the £83bn Universities' Superannuation Scheme; the £57bn BT Pension Fund; Railpen, which manages the £37bn of assets; the £35bn Brunel Pension Partnership; the £55bn Border to Coast Pension Partnership; Nest, which has £24bn; and the £30bn Legal & General Workplace Pension Plan and Stakeholder Pension Plan.

The funds said they recognised the urgency of supporting the climate transition in emerging economies and committed to explore how greater impact could be achieved through a "shared understanding of the need, opportunity and mechanisms to provide such investments in these markets".

"I look forward to working closely together to assess how we can further unleash the productive power of UK pensions in support of the climate transition in emerging economies, while also delivering sustainable returns for members," Opperman said.

They also said they were committed to working with the UK COP26 Presidency and other international financial institutions to consider the most practical and effective way to target and scale the funding from UK pension funds, either through individual commitments or the creation of a joint commitment in line with respective investment strategies.

Meanwhile, the partners also pledged to working together ahead of COP27 Climate Summit in Egypt, pledging to publish a response ahead of the conference setting out how they would deliver on their climate objectives.

CofE Pensions Board chief responsible investment officer Adam Matthews chaired the roundtable between the pension schemes and the minister. He said: "This is a signal of genuine intent to work collaboratively and with purpose to evolve a common approach and deliver on it.

"We can see the need in countries such as South Africa, where you have clear governmental commitments and public funding on the table but a need for further transition finance that could be met by pension funds investment in such economies."

CofE Pensions Board chair Clive Mather added: "We are committed to supporting the global climate transition and to playing the role we can, on our members' behalf, to support real world emissions reductions in emerging markets.

"We are clear that the level of investment required in emerging markets will only be achieved if we can increase ambition and work with other investors. This initiative will be key to our understanding and our approach as well as identifying the support we require from the UK government to work constructively with our peers to achieve real world emissions reductions."

On behalf of the Environment Agency Pension Fund (EAPF), Environment Agency chair Emma Howard Boyd, said: "If we are to reduce global then green investment in emerging economies is vital but we are yet to see significant market shifts. Meanwhile countries are frustrated the $100bn (£82bn) in climate finance promised to them by industrialised nations in 2009 has not been delivered. I'm pleased the EAPF and others are showing leadership by supporting emissions reductions in emerging economies. We look forward to working with other pension funds to share information and inform our future investments."

Border to Coast chief executive Rachel Elwell said: "The journey to net zero requires consistent, co-ordinated and positive action if we are to meet the Paris targets. This includes supporting emerging markets manage a just transition to net zero, while supporting their continued economic growth.

"As a long term, responsible investor, Border to Coast is committed to working with other investors, governments, and regulators to deliver real economy emissions reductions."

A version of this article originally appeared on BusinessGreen's sister site Professional Pensions