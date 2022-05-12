UK battery storage sector requires £20bn boost by 2030, analysts say

Anesco is one of the firms that has delivered battery storage to the industry in recent years | Credit: Anesco

Addressing stability and flexibility requirements in the energy market will require around £20bn of investment in increased battery storage capacity by 2030, according to new analysis.

Modelling from market intelligence firm Cornwall Insight suggests that between 2025 and 2030 the government should look to ensure nearly a fifth - 18 per cent - of its total energy technologies investment on energy storage batteries, if it wants to meet renewables targets and stabilise the energy market.

Over the next decade battery storage capacity will need to increase to address stability and flexibility requirements in the energy market, driven by significant changes to the technological make-up of the system to include the increase in intermittent energy sources such as solar and wind power.

"Up to 2030 and beyond, the GB energy market will face a significant transition towards a renewables-led supply, as we aim to reach our ultimate goal of net zero by 2050," said Tom Edwards, senior modeller at Cornwall Insight. "With all coal capacity due to close by April 2024 and nuclear and combined cycle gas turbine capacity ageing and approaching retirement, a significant investment will be needed to develop new technologies to compensate for these capacity losses while delivering on the government's offshore wind targets and net zero legislation."

Using modelling based on recent data, Cornwall Insight calculated that almost 10 per cent of grid capacity will be provided by battery storage by 2030, requiring an estimated £20bn of investment.

Battery storage is already set to grow in the immediate future with the T-4 2025-26 Capacity Market auction adding 2.6GW. When added to the existing storage capacity, the new projects should leave the UK with around 4GW of battery storage in the system. However, this week's report argues this upward trajectory will need to continue throughout the decade and beyond if the UK is to meet its energy market requirements.

Although the cost of batteries is expected to fall as more are deployed, challenges include wider rises in commodity prices around the world and supply chain issues in major battery production centres.

In related news, Pulse Clean Energy has this week announced it has signed a partnership with energy systems provider Canadian Solar to convert four UK diesel generation sites into grid-scale battery storage facilities.

The new facilities - located at Briton Ferry and Tir John in South Wales, Willoughby in Warwickshire, and Flatworth in the North East of England - are now due to come online by the end of 2022. Together they will provide more than 100MWh of energy storage assets that will support the ongoing deployment of renewables in the UK.

Announcing the partnership, Pulse Clean Energy's chief executive Trevor Wills said: "Battery storage will play a pivotal role in supporting renewables and enabling the low-carbon transition. We are filling the void in infrastructure that can shift power from when it is produced to when it is needed, and are looking forward to the next few years as our facilities come online."