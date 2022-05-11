'Not in long-term financial interests': BlackRock cools on support for shareholder climate resolutions

BlackRock has indicated it plans to support fewer shareholder resolutions aimed at boosting corporate climate action and risk disclosure this year, arguing such resolutions have increasingly become too "prescriptive" and risk constraining shareholder value.

The world's largest asset manager, which looks after around $10trn investments worldwide, has sought to present itself as a leader in managing climate risk in the industry over the past couple of years.

But in an investment stewardship memo released by BlackRock yesterday, it said that many recent proposals by shareholders to prevent climate disaster are not "consistent with our clients' long-term financial interests".

In the memo, the investment giant argued there had been a growth in more radical shareholder proposals to firms they have voting power in, such as pushes to mandate climate risk reporting or requiring "alignment of bank and energy company business models solely to a specific 1.5°C scenario".

Other "overly prescriptive or constraining proposals" included ceasing providing finance to fossil fuel companies or directing policy positions or political spending on climate change, it said.

But while the firm said that it still believes that managing climate risk is important and will still engage with companies on the issue, it said that "the nature of certain shareholder proposals coming to a vote in 2022 means we are likely to support proportionately fewer this proxy season than in 2021".

In 2021, BlackRock supported 47 per cent of environmental and social shareholder proposals, which it said were "not unduly constraining on management in pursuing their strategies to create shareholder value".

When considering various factors in this decision, BlackRock argued the Russian invasion of Ukraine had pushed greater demand for companies that invest in both fossil fuels and renewables, and it believes "the companies that do that effectively will produce attractive returns for our clients".

Furthermore, recent moves by the US regulator have broadened the scope of shareholder resolutions put forward, resulting in what the company called "a marked increase in environmental and social shareholder proposals of varying quality coming to a vote".

Last month, BlackRock voted to oppose the Bank of Montreal adopting a policy linking financing with the International Energy Agency's scenarios for the world achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

BlackRock has been contacted for comment, but its memo prompted immediate criticism from green groups.

Adele Shraiman, fossil-free finance campaign representative at the Sierra Club, said warned against BlackRock rowing back on its support for shareholder climate resolutions.

"Larry Fink claims to be a climate leader, but somehow there's always a new reason why BlackRock can't actually use its power to move meaningful climate action forward," she said. "The question of whether these resolutions were overly ‘micromanaging' was asked and answered when the SEC rejected calls from banks to block shareholders from voting on them, but BlackRock would rather stand in the way of commonsense climate proposals and let big polluters off the hook. BlackRock's rhetoric about engaging with its clients on a clean energy transition is worthless if it's not paired with meaningful accountability for clients that are clearly not interested in making that transition a reality."

A version of this story originally appeared at Investment Week.