Pension superfund Clara targets net zero by 2050 across investment portfolios

Pension fund Clara has today pledged to deliver net zero emissions across all assets held in its investment portfolios, including within the Clara Pension Trust, by 2050.

An initial long-term net zero commitment of 2050 has been set today by the defined benefit superfund, alongside near-term targets for 2025 and 2030 to align investments with the Paris Agreement, it announced today.

By 2030, Clara aims to align its all its listed investments with a path to achieving the Paris Agreement goals, with this set to expand to include non-listed investments by 2030. BusinessGreen has reached out to Clara for further details underpinning its near term climate targets.

Clara's chief executive Simon True said the commitments showed the firm "can choose to invest assets in a way that protects both the financial future of members and the future of our planet".

"Most important is the commitment we make to stand behind the pension promises made to members," he added. "For members, trustees and sponsors, a transfer to Clara can be both safer and greener than the status quo."

Clara said it had worked on the proposition with its fiduciary manager Kempen Capital Management which it signed a deal with last June.

Clare Pension trustee director and Independent Trustee Services client director Frank Oldham added: "This is an important journey, and I look forward to the evolution of our approach as Clara builds and scales over time.

"All of us who followed COP26 in Glasgow last November know how important it is that pension funds play their part in the transition to a carbon neutral world. As we start to take on members and assets, we have a clear commitment in place that shows how Clara will contribute to that change and seek to manage climate risks."

A version of this article originally appeared at Professional Pensions.