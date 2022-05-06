The band is aiming to make its upcoming world tour 'as sustainable as possible' by utilising waste-derived biofuels to power its tour buses, flights, and staging operations
Coldplay has teamed up with leading biofuels producer Neste in a bid to slash emissions from the band's tour buses and plane travel during the European and North American legs of its upcoming world tour...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial