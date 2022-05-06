Unilever to trial 'warmer' ice cream freezers in bid to slash CO2 and energy use

Unilever is to trial the use of ice cream freezers that operate at slightly warmer temperatures in the hope that cutting down on energy use could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by around 20 to 30 per cent per freezer, the consumer goods giant announced yesterday.

Starting with a trial in Germany next month followed by a second in Indonesia next year, the firm said it aimed to explore the impact on its ice cream products and energy performance of operating its freezers at -12C in real-world conditions, rather than the current industry average standard of -18C.

If successful, Unilever said it would work to gradually "warm up" its last mile freezer cabinets across various markets worldwide, starting with countries and regions where its carbon footprint from cooling operations is highest in order to "achieve the maximum reductive impact" on its CO2.

Matt Close, president of Unilever ice cream business, said that if the trials proved effective at cutting down on emissions, energy use, and, costs while ensuring the quality of ice cream products is not impacted, then other ice cream manufacturers could follow suit.

"These pilots will provide valuable information on how much energy we can save and how our ice cream products perform in warmer freezers to ensure we deliver the same great-tasting ice cream," he explained. "We're actively seeking to collaborate with partners from across the ice cream and frozen food sectors to drive industry-wide change, so the collective positive impact is far greater."

Emissions from retail ice cream freezers account for 10 per cent of Unilever's value chain greenhouse gas footprint, it said.

The firm is therefore seeking to reduce these emissions through various efforts to cut down on energy consumption using technical innovations, renewable electricity, and exploring whether it is possible to "warm up" its cold chain of frozen and chilled products.

The latest pilot forms part of Unilver's overarching target to achieve net zero emissions across its operations and energy use by 2030, and to deliver net zero across its full value chain - known as Scope 3 emissions - by 2039.