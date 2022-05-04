Water industry warns UK firms to 'make every drop count' in response to dry weather concerns

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Water shortage concerns has prompted Water UK to issue guidance such as using watering cans rather than hoses in the garden | Credit: iStock
Image:

Water shortage concerns has prompted Water UK to issue guidance such as using watering cans rather than hoses in the garden | Credit: iStock

Water UK campaign seeks to spur more efficient water use behaviours in face of worsening climate risks

The UK water industry is calling on households and businesses to "make every drop count" this summer, amid concern that unusually warm and dry weather forecast by the Met Office over the coming weeks could lead to strain on the country's reserves.

Launching its national 'Water's Worth Saving' campaign today, Water UK urged the public to try and be more efficient in their everyday water use, while offering practical tips and water-saving advice aimed at spurring greener behaviour change.

Tips such as turning taps off when brushing teeth, taking shorter showers, and using a watering can in the garden rather than a hose all feature in guidance published by the trade association today, which calls on homes and businesses to "do their part to save water and protect the environment".

The campaign, which runs from May until September, aims to "change the habits of a lifetime", with an eye on both the risk of low water resources this summer and the long-term impacts of climate change, which are expected to lead to increasing water scarcity in many parts of the UK.

"With the Met Office predicting a drier than usual May, we're urging everyone to make every drop count because water is worth saving today, tomorrow and for the future," said Christine McGourty, chief executive of Water UK. "Clean, fresh water is an invaluable resource, so making small changes to our everyday routines at home, on holiday or in the garden can make a big difference to our water supplies."

Hot, dry weather has in the past prompted the Environment Agency to implement hosepipe bans on households in order to avoid water shortages, but Water UK stopped short of warning any such a ban might be on the cards this summer.

"Our simple hints and tips, such as shorter showers, ensuring dishwashers are full, and using watering cans instead of a garden hose, are easy things we can all do to help conserve water and protect the environment," McGourty said.

Last year Sir James Bevan, chief executive of the Environment Agency, warned that increasing water scarcity driven by climate change presented an "existential threat", with hotter, drier summers and less predictable rainfall leading to increasing risks of drought and possible water shortages.

Emma Clancy, chief executive of the Consumer Council for Water (CCW), said taking actions to combat wasteful water use both this summer and in future years would help to drive down costs for households and businesses, as well as minimising the risk of disruption.

"There are few things more precious in life than water, which is why we're committed to helping everyone value it and better understand how the services we use at home or work impact the world around us," she said. "Every time we make a conscious effort to save water - whether that's taking a shorter shower or using a watering can instead of a hosepipe - we ease the pressure on the environment and our finances too. Much of the water we use comes from the hot tap, which means we can take some of the heat out of soaring energy bills too."

Related Topics

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Treasury urged to issue net zero-linked bond to drive up green investment

Shell swoops for Indian renewables giant Sprng Energy in $1.55bn deal

Most read
01

Octopus Energy makes first investment in UK offshore wind farm

28 April 2022 • 2 min read
02

'An example of what is possible': UK's most energy efficient Passivhaus leisure centre opens in Exeter

29 April 2022 • 2 min read
03

'Conservation is no longer enough': The Wildlife Trusts plots major nature restoration drive

28 April 2022 • 3 min read
04

Future Homes Standard: Government backs plan to overhaul building Energy Performance Certificates

03 May 2022 • 2 min read
05

'Game-changer': Brimstone secures $55m investment in boost for 'carbon-negative' cement-making process

29 April 2022 • 3 min read

More on Climate change

'Apollo 13 moment': Investors warn meat and dairy industry facing a 'near disaster'
Risk

'Apollo 13 moment': Investors warn meat and dairy industry facing a 'near disaster'

Influential FAIRR network of investors warns global animal agriculture industry facing escalating climate impacts and risk of capital flight as net zero transition gathers pace

James Murray
James Murray
clock 04 May 2022 • 4 min read
'We will not bend to the will of activists': As BP profits soar, government doubles down on oil and gas expansion plans
Infrastructure

'We will not bend to the will of activists': As BP profits soar, government doubles down on oil and gas expansion plans

The government is urging the oil and gas industry to ramp up investment in the 'clean energy technologies of the future', but can increased production really become compatible with net zero goals?

James Murray
James Murray
clock 03 May 2022 • 11 min read
'A new world of hybrid governance': Rachel Kyte on the battle to bring integrity to voluntary carbon markets
Offsets

'A new world of hybrid governance': Rachel Kyte on the battle to bring integrity to voluntary carbon markets

The Voluntary Carbon Markets Integrity Initiative is poised to publish claims guidance for businesses hoping to tap credits to help reach net zero goals - Co-chair Rachel Kyte gives BusinessGreen a peek at what to expect

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 03 May 2022 • 11 min read