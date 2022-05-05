Why the Chancellor's approach to energy policy is so flawed

The Chancellor's 'wait and see' approach to dealing with the gas price crisis could have devastating impacts on families crippled by ever-rising energy bills, argues the IPPR's Josh Emden
With this week's news that BP's profits have more than doubled in the first three months of this year, the government is making a clear choice between the profits of oil and companies over the wellbeing...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial