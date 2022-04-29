Electric car charging: BP teams up with VW to expand network, as Shell strikes deal with ABB

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
BP CEO Bernard Looney and VW CEO Herbert Diess | Credit: BP
Image:

BP CEO Bernard Looney and VW CEO Herbert Diess | Credit: BP

Oil and gas giants continue to expand their interest in the burgeoning global market for electric vehicle charging

The UK's two biggest oil and gas firms continue to expand their interest in the burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) charging market, with both BP and Shell separately announcing major new global collaboration...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Shell swoops for Indian renewables giant Sprng Energy in $1.55bn deal

'Game-changer': Brimstone secures $55m investment in boost for 'carbon-negative' cement-making process

Most read
01

Octopus Energy makes first investment in UK offshore wind farm

28 April 2022 • 2 min read
02

'An example of what is possible': UK's most energy efficient Passivhaus leisure centre opens in Exeter

29 April 2022 • 2 min read
03

Amazon selects eight UK firms for inaugural sustainable start-up accelerator

26 April 2022 • 3 min read
04

'It's working': Clean energy supplies nearly 80 per cent of power in Britain on Saturday

25 April 2022 • 3 min read
05

In the Loop: Burger King UK becomes first fast food brand to trial re-usable packaging

26 April 2022 • 2 min read

More on Automotive

Pictured, from left, co-founder at chief commercial officer Thomas O’Hagan, Graeme Thompson, chief finance officer and Philip Rainey, chief executive officer. Credit: Weev
Automotive

Charging forward: Start-up Weev plans to tackle Northern Ireland's EV charge point deficit

Company announces it is to invest £20m to improve infrastructure for nation's EV drivers

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 27 April 2022 • 2 min read
How surging fuel costs are tilting the market in favour of EVs
Automotive

How surging fuel costs are tilting the market in favour of EVs

Energy costs may be climbing, but fuel costs are also rising making EVs an even more attractive bet for finance departments

James Murray
James Murray
clock 25 April 2022 • 4 min read
Mer install at Hoults Yard, creative business village in Newcastle. Credit: Mer
Automotive

EV charging giant Mer plots UK expansion following Elmtronics takeover

Company says commercial customers such as Asda, Octopus Energy and BMW are set to benefit from larger charging network and improved back office systems

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 25 April 2022 • 2 min read