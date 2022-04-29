Electric car charging: BP teams up with VW to expand network, as Shell strikes deal with ABB

Oil and gas giants continue to expand their interest in the burgeoning global market for electric vehicle charging
The UK's two biggest oil and gas firms continue to expand their interest in the burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) charging market, with both BP and Shell separately announcing major new global collaboration...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial