US start-up Brimstone Energy has announced $55m of fresh investment to support development of its "carbon negative" cement making process, after a host of major backers joined its latest fundraising round.

The company claims it can make ordinary Portland Cement that is chemically and physically identical to conventionally manufactured cement, but without releasing any CO2 in the process, arguing that if scaled up the process could deliver the product at or below market prices for conventional cement.

Moreover, Brimstone claims its process is carbon negative, regardless of the fuel used in the cement kiln, without relying on carbon sequestration or offsets.

The latest investment round attracted a host of big name clean tech funds, including Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund, Fifth Wall Climate Tech, and Breakthrough Energy Ventures.

The company now plans to use the $55m secured through its Series A funding round to build a pilot plant capable of making its carbon negative cement, in addition to hiring chemical engineers and other experts, said Colin Finke, co-founder and CEO of Brimstone.

"What sets Brimstone apart in the space is that we are building a new process to make Portland Cement carbon-negative, which will be both lower cost and produce the exact same material trusted by builders for 150 years," he said.

Cement manufacturing is responsible for around 5.5 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, making it a higher emitting sector than aviation or shipping. Conventional processes for producing cement and concrete are inherently carbon and energy intensive. Traditionally, cement has been made from heating limestone in a high temperature kiln so that it emits its embedded CO2, thereby producing lime.

However, Brimstone's novel process sources lime from calcium silicate rocks - which have no embedded CO2 - to make conventional Portland Cement, it explained. The process also produces magnesium species as a waste product that passively absorb CO2, which the firm claims makes its cement net carbon-negative, regardless of the fuel source used in the kiln.

Greg Smithies, Fifth Wall partner and co-lead of its Climate Tech investment team, hailed Brimstone's innovation as "truly a game-changer" for the cement industry.

"Concrete is the most used material on the planet, and cement is one of the largest contributors to global CO2 emissions," he said. "If the planet is to get to zero carbon on any sort of meaningful timeline, we cannot get there unless we fix cement's CO2 problem. Brimstone is the only company in the world that can make cost-competitive zero-carbon cement."

In addition to building a pilot plant, Brimstone is also engaging with cement and concrete companies, architects, structural engineering firms, and other organisations with a view to establishing joint ventures for manufacturing sites and agreements to buy industrial quantities of its carbon negative cement.

The firm has launched a 'First Builders' initiative to offer industry players and early adopters first access as Brimstone's manufacturing process begins to scale.

Kara Hurst, vice president of worldwide sustainability at Amazon, said investing in firms such as Brimstone would help support its target to become a net zero carbon business by 2040.

"Brimstone's unique approach to reducing carbon emissions resulting from cement production will be an important step forward not only within the construction industry, but broadly in the fight against climate change," she said.

The $55m financing round was co-led by existing investors Breakthrough Energy Ventures and DCVC, with participation from the Collaborative Fund and Accer8. Other investors in Brimstone included Impact Science Ventures, Builder's Vision, Gatemore Capital Management, Osage University Partners and SystemIQ.

The news comes in the same week as the UK's Green Construction Board and the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) published a Low Carbon Concrete Routemap highlighting how a range of technical innovations across the industry could decarbonise the sector in the coming decades.