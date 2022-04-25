Net Zero Hydrogen Fund: Businesses urged to apply for part of £240m investment

Innovate UK to host webinar on how to apply for government funding, as Ministers tout plan to roll out 10GW of low carbon hydrogen capacity by 2030
Energy entrepreneurs and innovators will learn today learn how they can access a slice of the government's £240m Net Zero Hydrogen Fund (NZHF), which opened for funding applications this week. Innovate...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial