HelloFresh: Meal kits slash emissions by a quarter compared to supermarket shopping

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Hello Fresh
Image:

Credit: Hello Fresh

ISO-backed life cycle assessment concludes that meal kits result in less waste, greater efficiency, and streamlined supply chains that deliver lower emissions

Householders who use meal kit delivery firms can cut their carbon emissions by 25 per cent compared to those who buy separate ingredients from supermarkets, according to leading meal kit provider HelloFresh....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

View profile
More from Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

'The Big Rewild': Innocent Drinks launches national urban biodiversity initiative

Greenpeace data shows UK has paid Russia £220m for oil imports since Ukraine invasion

Most read
01

Octopus Energy launches onshore wind 'dating agency' to match landowners and communities

22 April 2022 • 4 min read
02

'It's working': Clean energy supplies nearly 80 per cent of power in Britain on Saturday

25 April 2022 • 3 min read
03

In the Loop: Burger King UK becomes first fast food brand to trial re-usable packaging

26 April 2022 • 2 min read
04

UK Transition Plan Taskforce aims to help firms develop 'rigorous' climate strategies

25 April 2022 • 3 min read
05

Amazon selects eight UK firms for inaugural sustainable start-up accelerator

26 April 2022 • 3 min read

More on Supply chain

Innocent Drinks' Big Rewild installation in Trafalgar Square this morning / Credit: David Parry/PA Wire
Biodiversity

'The Big Rewild': Innocent Drinks launches national urban biodiversity initiative

Firm launches Big Rewild campaign with 'takeover' of Trafalgar Square, as company debuts new 'carbon neutral' orange juice

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 27 April 2022 • 2 min read
A new coal mine in Cumbria makes no sense for the climate - or Britain's energy security
Infrastructure

A new coal mine in Cumbria makes no sense for the climate - or Britain's energy security

Rebecca Willis, Lancaster University
clock 27 April 2022 • 5 min read
Waste crime remains a major problem in England
Waste

'Fighting a losing battle': NAO warns UK's waste crime elimination target under threat

Environment Agency waste crime prosecutions have fallen from a high of 800 per year to just 50 in recent years

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 27 April 2022 • 4 min read