'Huge savings': Government confirms plans for offshore wind connection hubs

clock • 4 min read
'Huge savings': Government confirms plans for offshore wind connection hubs

Government announces new approach to offshore wind grid connections that promises to slash costs and reduce impacts on coastal communities, as new report highlights challenges for fast-expanding industry

The government has today announced plans to tackle one of the main barriers to offshore wind development, confirming it intends to reform the rules governing wind farm grid connections to make it easier...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Most read
01

Octopus Energy launches onshore wind 'dating agency' to match landowners and communities

22 April 2022 • 4 min read
02

'It's working': Clean energy supplies nearly 80 per cent of power in Britain on Saturday

25 April 2022 • 3 min read
03

In the Loop: Burger King UK becomes first fast food brand to trial re-usable packaging

26 April 2022 • 2 min read
04

UK Transition Plan Taskforce aims to help firms develop 'rigorous' climate strategies

25 April 2022 • 3 min read
05

Amazon selects eight UK firms for inaugural sustainable start-up accelerator

26 April 2022 • 3 min read

More on Wind

UK small businesses plot surge in green energy installations
Management

UK small businesses plot surge in green energy installations

Latest edition of NatWest Sustainable Business Tracker suggests number of SMEs with onsite energy generation is set to double, despite economic headwinds

James Murray
James Murray
clock 27 April 2022 • 3 min read
Innocent Drinks' Big Rewild installation in Trafalgar Square this morning / Credit: David Parry/PA Wire
Biodiversity

'The Big Rewild': Innocent Drinks launches national urban biodiversity initiative

Firm launches Big Rewild campaign with 'takeover' of Trafalgar Square, as company debuts new 'carbon neutral' orange juice

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 27 April 2022 • 2 min read
Greenpeace data shows UK has paid Russia £220m for oil imports since Ukraine invasion
Energy

Greenpeace data shows UK has paid Russia £220m for oil imports since Ukraine invasion

As Russia moves to halt gas supplies to Poland, new analysis reveals how the UK is continuing to pay millions for Russian oil

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 27 April 2022 • 5 min read