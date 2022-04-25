Global cement giant CEMEX has invested $6.5m in Carbon Upcycling Technologies, a Canadian start-up whose innovative processes could reduce the emissions associated with cement making by up to 30 per cent.

CEMEX is one of a number of leading cement producers to set a target to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, as the industry works to tackle a carbon footprint that is estimated to account for around eight per cent of global emissions.

Carbon Upcycling's Technologies is one of a growing wave of companies to develop new processes that promise to slash emissions from the cement industry's supply chain. The company's 'carbon utilisation' solution infuses carbon into a grinding process using by-products of cement-making, such as fly ashes and slag. The approach creates a reactive supplementary cementitious material that can replace clinker - a solid, intermediary material created during cement production.

The resulting blended cement and concretes can achieve CO2 reductions by almost a third, according to the firm.

The new investment from CEMEX - which was led by the firm's corporate venture capital and open innovation arm CEMEX Ventures - is set to support the roll out of the technology at a number of cement facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia.

"Our investment in Carbon Upcycling Technologies allows us to leverage the utilisation of CO2 in building materials and transform industrial residue into sustainable building material resources," said Gonzalo Galindo, head of CEMEX Ventures. "[It] is another step in our roadmap to decarbonise the cement production process and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. We continue expanding our green construction investment portfolio and looking for new technologies to create a more sustainable industry."

The move follows two years of collaboration between the two firms as part of CEMEX's Future in Action programme. The partnership saw the companies agree to test and scale up the start-up's technology using CEMEX's research and development facilities and create industrial-scale projects across cement and ready-mix operations.

Apoorv Sinha, CEO of Carbon Upcycling Technologies, said: "We are grateful for CEMEX's continued support in our journey towards decarbonising the cement industry. We are well on our way to becoming the most impactful carbon utilisation company of this decade, and we are thrilled to have CEMEX and other investors on board with us."