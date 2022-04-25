'It's working': Clean energy supplies nearly 80 per cent of power in Britain on Saturday

Just shy of 80 per cent of Great Britain's electricity generation was produced by low carbon sources on Saturday, according to the latest stats from the electricity system operator.

National Grid ESO data published yesterday reveals that wind power produced more than half of British electricity generation on Saturday, bringing renewables' share of overall supplies to 60 per cent.

With nuclear power providing 18.3 per cent of electricity generation throughout the day, and solar power 5.8 per cent, 78 per cent of all electricity generation on Saturday was from low carbon sources, it said.

Meanwhile, fossil gas and coal produced just 14.5 per cent and zero per cent of British electricity generation, respectively, bringing the carbon intensity of British wholesale power on Saturday to just 66 grams of CO2 per kWh.

Writing on Twitter, COP26 President Alok Sharma celebrated the high levels of clean energy generation seen across Britain over the weekend. "GB electricity generation mix right now - 74 per cent zero carbon," he wrote on Sunday. "It's working."

The UK government has said it is aiming for all UK electrcity to come from low carbon sources by 2035, a milestone it has said is critical to delivering on its longer term goal to build a net zero emission economy by mid-century.

John Taylor from the Greater South East Net Zero Hub pointed out on Twitter that retail electricity prices had dropped as fossil fuels' hold on the electricity grid had weakened.

"At the time our national grid reached 80 per cent zero carbon, retail electricity prices dropped to 23.7p/kWh," he wrote on Saturday evening. "UK wind and solar stopping the £ flowing to Putin. And they'll drop below 18p/kWh later on tonight."

Britain's latest clean energy milestones come as reports indicate Housing and Communities Minister Michael Gove is considering approving the UK's first new deep coal mine in a generation as part of the government's mission to cut the UK's reliance on Russian coal.

The Sunday Telegraph reported yesterday that the former environment minister is considering plans to approve controversial plans for a new project in Cumbria to mine coking coal used for steelmaking.

The mine has been the source of major controversy in recent years, with former housing minister Robert Jenrick calling it in in March 2021 after the government faced widespread criticism from climate campaigners for not intervening to block the plans.

Advocates for the mine have argued the project will create jobs and help the UK cut down on emissions generated by importing coal from oversees.

However, internal documents submitted by the miner to a public enquiry held last autumn suggest the majority of the fossil fuel extracted from the project would be exported outside of the UK.

Environmental campaigners have argued that opening up new sources of fossil fuels runs counter to calls from the UN and International Energy Agency to end new fossil fuel exploration, and highlighted how a number of projects from around the world have now demonstrated how steel can be produced using hydrogen.