Octopus Energy launches onshore wind 'dating agency' to match landowners and communities

Octopus Energy has created a "dating agency" service to match up landowners interested in hosting onshore wind farms with communities keen to benefit from the cheaper bills that would result from the renewable energy provided by the turbines, with a view to identifying 10 potential sites by the end of this summer.

Octopus Energy Generation, the renewables development arm of the energy supplier, said it was calling on landowners to register their interest in hosting onshore wind turbines as part of its new 'Plots for Kilowatts' campaign.

The firm said it would then seek to match interested landowners with green energy supporters in the nearby community, in a bid to help scale up wind power capacity across the UK, while offering discounted bills for residents who live close to the new turbines.

Landowners would also have the opportunity to secure additional revenue streams through rent or a share of a turbine's income, the firm said.

Launched yesterday, the new dating agency-style platform also incorporates data on grid availability, local wind speeds and environmental impact of potential developments, with a view to identifying at least 10 viable sites for new onshore turbines by the end of this summer, the firm said.

Octopus Energy then plans to put forward these 10 potential locations for new wind turbines for consideration by the UK government, which is planning to consult later this year on developing local partnerships for "a limited number of supportive communities" happy to host new wind turbines.

Zoisa North-Bond, CEO of Octopus Energy Generation, said the 'Plots for Kilowatts' campaign was designed to help "build more onshore wind quickly and at scale", in a bid to drive down UK emissions and gas imports, as well as the cost of energy for billpayers.

The company pointed out that the UK's top 30 landowners own over 1.5 million hectares of land, and if just one per cent of that land was used to host wind farms, over 1,500 turbines could be built.

"It's crystal clear we need more renewables, with wind playing a significant role," said North-Bond. "Our aim is to create a 'dating agency', using a new data-driven approach to match-make willing landowners who have land to develop with communities that want onshore wind."

In response to soaring energy prices further exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the government published its Energy Security Strategy earlier this month, which set out plans to drive down demand for oil and gas by boosting domestic energy sources, including wind, solar, and nuclear.

However, despite initial draft versions of the plan including ambitious targets to ramp up onshore wind capacity from around 12GW today to 45GW by 2030, such commitments were absent from the final Strategy. The government also rejected proposals to ease planning restrictions on developing onshore wind that have significantly curbed development of new projects since 2015, after a number of Cabinet Ministers opposed the plans and went public with their belief that onshore wind turbines are an "eyesore".

The move came despite widespread public support for onshore wind - which stands at around 80 per cent in government surveys - and the fact onshore turbines are among the cheapest form of new electricity generation available in the UK, as well as being relatively quick to build.

However, the government hinted in the Strategy that it would be willing to allow development of a small number of onshore wind turbines in England where local community support is proven, and if schemes can be developed that, for example, offer local residents discounts on their bills.

The new 'plots for kilowatts' campaign follows the launch of Octopus Energy's bespoke 'Fan Club' wind energy tariff in January 2021, which offers communities living close to wind turbines up to 50 per cent off their energy rates.

Two turbines in Wales and Yorkshire have been built through the new tariff service, which has now garnered interest from over 5,000 communities asking for their own 'Fan Club', according to the firm.

The company is therefore keen to expand its Fan Club offering, which underpins its Plots for Kilowatts campaign.

"We've been blown away by the demand we've seen for local green energy with cheaper energy rates," said North-Bond. "We're now asking UK landowners to join us on our mission to dramatically accelerate people-led green energy. This will help unlock the UK's significant renewable potential and speed up the transition to net zero and energy independence."

Energy and Clean Growth Minister Greg Hands welcomed the launch, arguing it could help spur a raft of new onshore wind projects across the UK.

"Now more than ever we need bold plans to scale up and accelerate clean and secure energy, as set out in the Government's British Energy Security Strategy earlier this month," he said. "Octopus Energy's new 'Plots for Kilowatts' campaign is an exceptional example of just this. This cooperation between industry and local communities is an important development and could help drive forward new onshore wind projects in local communities that want them, across the country."

To find out more about Octopus Energy Generation's plans catch the upcoming episodes of our Net Zero Innovate Podcast, hosted in association with Panasonic, which will feature an interview with Zoisa North-Bond.