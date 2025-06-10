Oxford secures funding for low carbon heat network

clock • 3 min read
Credit: 1Energy
Image:

Credit: 1Energy

Project will supply historic landmarks with low carbon heating and could reduce city's gas demand by 10 per cent

Oxford is set to benefit from a major new low carbon city heat network, after securing £121m in government and private funding to advance plans that could slash the city's carbon emissions by 15,000 tonnes...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

'No tent left behind': Decathlon offers customers full refunds on tents returned after use

Global investment in water-focused nature-based solutions doubles in a decade

More on Energy

Oxford secures funding for low carbon heat network
Energy

Oxford secures funding for low carbon heat network

Project will supply historic landmarks with low carbon heating and could reduce city's gas demand by 10 per cent

Amber Rolt
clock 11 June 2025 • 3 min read
The government must address electricity prices to lower bills and boost competitiveness
Energy

The government must address electricity prices to lower bills and boost competitiveness

There is no silver bullet for solving Britain's high electricity prices - rather, an effective package of measures across strategies is needed to shift to a clean energy system, writes the Aldersgate Group's Marie-Laure Hicks

Marie-Laure Hicks, Aldersgate Group
clock 10 June 2025 • 5 min read
Future Homes Standard: 'Vast majority' of new build homes to feature rooftop solar panels
Energy

Future Homes Standard: 'Vast majority' of new build homes to feature rooftop solar panels

Government confirms an estimated 99 per cent of new build homes in England will require rooftop solar panels, as Lib Dems celebrate 'Sunshine Bill' success

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 06 June 2025 • 6 min read