Oxford secures funding for low carbon heat network

Project will supply historic landmarks with low carbon heating and could reduce city's gas demand by 10 per cent
Oxford is set to benefit from a major new low carbon city heat network, after securing £121m in government and private funding to advance plans that could slash the city's carbon emissions by 15,000 tonnes...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis