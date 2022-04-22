Energy Systems Catapult sets out industrial decarbonisation wishlist

The Energy Systems Catapult has urged the government to take steps to ensure its plan to decarbonise key industrial clusters has a ripple effect that serves to help 'green' the broader economy.

A report published yesterday by the innovation hub notes that the UK's Industrial Decarbonisation Strategy, which was published last year, contains "positive steps" towards delivering an enduring long-term policy framework that could spur the major investments required to drive down emissions from heavy industry.

But it warns the strategy falls short of setting out the role industrial cluster decarbonisation should play in driving the broader decarbonisation of the economy and lacks clarity on how to reduce the emissions from 'dispersed' plants and factories that fall outside the UK's main industrial centres.

"Developing low carbon industrial clusters is important for reducing emissions from industry," the report states. "But industrial clusters can also play a key role in building a longer-term strategy and policy framework for industrial decarbonisation and competitiveness across the economy."

As such, the Energy Systems Catapult has set out a range of short-term measures that it said would improve analysis of early-stage industrial decarbonisation efforts, actions it said could ultimately ensure that "maximum value" is generated from the "cluster-focused" approach to industrial decarbonisation proposed by the government.

To ensure this effort is as successful as possible in decarbonising the broader economy, the Energy Systems Catapult has advocated for the introduction of regular reviews of whole system modelling scenarios for the supply and demand of carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) and hydrogen technologies and infrastrucutre. These reviews should help improve decision making as CCUS and hydrogen infrastructure is deployed and could form part of the National Infrastructure Assessment that is published every year by government infrastructure advisors, the National Infrastructure Commission, the Catapult said.

The new report also argued that Local Area Energy Plans (LAEP) that map the particular spatial and energy demands of each industrial cluster should be commissioned to help inform the Net Zero industrial cluster plans being developed by UK research agency UKRI. These roadmaps could eventually be combined to inform a "UK-wide route to net zero industry", it said.

In addition, the group called on the government to expand the scope of the carbon regulator for greenhouse gas removal technologies - which was proposed in last year's Net Zero Strategy - to support the development of an industry-wide approach to the monitoring, reporting, and verifying industrial emissions.

The UK government has selected two of the UK's largest industrial hubs - the East Coast Cluster, which spans the Humber and Teesside, and the Hynet project, which covers north-west England and north Wales - as 'track one' projects that will be provided with priority funding to support the roll out of CCUS, CO2 transportation and storage, and hydrogen technologies.

Last month, a number of decarbonisation projects within those two clusters were selected by the government to move ahead to the evaluation phase of the industrial cluster decarbonisation support programme.

However, this week's report from the Energy Systems Catapult argues that in addition to mobilising low carbon infrastructure investment in the chose hubs Ministers should also now work to bring its wider Industrial Decarbonisation and Energy Efficiency Roadmaps to 2050 - which were published back in March 2015 - up to speed with the UK's updated climate goals, in particular its ambition to deliver net zero emisisons by 2050.

"These should include regularly updating data for mapping pathways for clusters and their role within the whole system, which can be fed into Local Area Energy Plans and industrial cluster plans," it said.