'Sustainable ultra-luxury': Aston Martin pledges to deliver a net zero supply chain

Aston Martin's first plug-in hybrid, the Valhalla, is expected to start commercial production in 2024 | Credit: Aston Martin
Aston Martin's first plug-in hybrid, the Valhalla, is expected to start commercial production in 2024

Luxury carmaker pledges to achieve net zero manufacturing facilities by 2030 and neutralise all its supply chain emissions by 2039

Aston Martin has this morning announced its intention to achieve net zero emissions across its supply chain by 2039, arguing the move would enable it to transform into a "world-leading sustainable ultra-luxury business".

The iconic British car maker's new sustainability strategy, entitled Racing.Green, sets out a vision to achieve net zero emissions from its manufacturing facilities by 2030 and cut its supply chain emissions by 30 per cent against a 2020 baseline by the same date, before then working to achieve net zero emissions across its supply chain before 2040.

The company said it was aiming to have all its new emisisons reduction targets accredited by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

"Aston Martin is accelerating," said Tobias Moers, CEO of Aston Martin Lagonda. "We are transforming our business and believe that now is the time to challenge ourselves to make a bigger difference, to become a world-leading sustainable ultra-luxury business."

The new targets come as the car maker continues to work to deliver its first fully electric car by 2026, and today's sustainability plan reiterates its plan to electrify its entire portfolio of 'GT' sports cars and SUVs by the end of this decade, while ensuring that all product lines developed from 2026 onwards have an electrified powertrain option.

But Moers emphasised that Aston Martin's new strategy extended beyond the electrification of its products. "Whilst embracing electrification, we believe our sustainability ambitions must be broader than just producing emissions-free vehicles and want to drive sustainability principles across our entire business, with a team representative of society proudly producing responsible products with a reduced environmental impact and making a positive contribution to the communities where we operate," he said.

As such, the strategy commits Aston Martin to embedding sustainability principles across its future product strategy, and to expanding the use of 'greener' materials in its cars, for example through leather-free vegan interior options or the use of aluminium alloy produced with zero emissions using clean energy.

The roadmap also sets out a string of new resource consumption and nature targets for the company, including goals to eliminate all plastic packaging waste within three years, shrink water consumption by 15 per cent, and enhance biodiversity at the sites it manages.

The carmaker said the new goals would build on its sustainability progress to date, noting that all its UK manufacturing facilities had been powered with 100 per cent renewables since 2019 and that it had delivered a 44 per cent reduction in emissions intensity across its UK operations between 2020 and 2021. It added that it was currently in the process of installing 14,000 solar panels at its St Athan manufacturing site in Wales, which would be capable of meeting 20 per cent of the plant's annual energy demands.

Aston Martin added that it was renowned for making long-lasting vehicles, claiming that 95 per cent of the cars it had made in its 109-year history were still being used today.

