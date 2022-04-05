M&S Kidswear joins peer-to-peer resale marketplace in bid to encourage 'hand me downs'

clock • 2 min read
M&S Kidswear is going to be featured on peer-to-peer marketplace Dotte. Credit: M&S
Image:

M&S Kidswear is going to be featured on peer-to-peer marketplace Dotte. Credit: M&S

Trial with Dotte aims to put a dent in the huge quantity of kids clothes heading to landfill each year

M&S Kidswear has announced a partnership with the UK's first fully circular peer-to-peer marketplace, Dotte, to help make it easier for parents to buy, sell, donate, and recycle outgrown kidswear...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

View profile
More from Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

'A new metric': Link GDP figures to emissions targets, EAC urges Chancellor

The end of 'vroom, vroom'? Mattel brings first carbon neutral electric vehicle toys to mass market

Most read
01

'It is now or never': IPCC concludes world has the tools and financial clout to halve emissions by 2030

04 April 2022 • 9 min read
02

The Energy Security Strategy: What we know so far

04 April 2022 • 11 min read
03

Government confirms plans to extend ECO green home upgrades scheme to 2026

01 April 2022 • 5 min read
04

ScottishPower secures planning approval for two giant offshore wind projects

01 April 2022 • 5 min read
05

'Not just a catchline': UN Secretary-General launches Net Zero Expert Group

31 March 2022 • 5 min read

More on Recycling

Mega Bloks Green Town Build & Learn Eco House. Credit: Mittel
Marketing

The end of 'vroom, vroom'? Mattel brings first carbon neutral electric vehicle toys to mass market

Launch of Mega Bloks Green Town range aims to encourage sustainable behaviours in children from an early age

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 06 April 2022 • 2 min read
The next three to five years could be critical to building a net zero plastics system, the report warns | Credit: iStock
Supply chain

Is a fully circular, fossil fuel-free plastics system really achievable?

Year-long research project led by Systemiq asserts window for action is fast closing, but concludes shift towards net zero plastics system is affordable and achievable

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 05 April 2022 • 7 min read
Reusable packaging pioneer Again secures fresh funding boost
Waste

Reusable packaging pioneer Again secures fresh funding boost

Firm celebrates new funding injection and kicks off trials of its reusable packaging service with Budweiser Brewing Group, Diageo, Biffa, Greene King, and Arsenal Emirates Stadium

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 04 April 2022 • 2 min read