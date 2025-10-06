Squaring the circle: Rethinking procurement to promote the circular economy

clock • 6 min read

For the UK infrastructure sector, where projects are capital-intensive and long-lasting, the specification process could be the key to effectively integrating circular economy principles, write AECOM's Robert Spencer

The UK's infrastructure sector is the cornerstone of its economic development, driving connectivity and resilience throughout the country. However, traditional approaches to infrastructure procurement...

