Hertz orders 65,000 new EVs in five year deal with Polestar

clock • 2 min read
65,000 new EVs will be delivered to Hertz by 2027. Credit: Hertz
Image:

65,000 new EVs will be delivered to Hertz by 2027. Credit: Hertz

Partnership will give Hertz the largest EV rental fleet in North America and one of the largest in the world

On the same day as new data was released confirming the UK saw record electric vehicle (EV) sales in March, car hire giant Hertz has announced it is set to purchase up to 65,000 EVs over the next five years as part of a global partnership with Swedish manufacturer Polestar.

The partnership with Polestar builds on Hertz's announcement last October that it aims to offer its customers access to the largest EV rental fleet in North America and one of the largest in the world. In addition to making the fleet available to its business and leisure customers, Hertz today said it would be extending access to EVs to rideshare drivers as it looks to further accelerate electrification of its fleet.

"Today's partnership with Polestar further builds on our ambition to become a leading participant in the modern mobility ecosystem and doing so as an environmentally-forward company," Stephen Scherr, Hertz CEO said. "By working with EV industry leaders like Polestar, we can help accelerate the adoption of electrification while providing renters, corporate customers and rideshare partners a premium EV product, exceptional experience and lower carbon footprint."

Polestar has emerged as one of the leading players in the fast expanding global EV market following its launch in 2017 with backing from Volvo Cars and Geely Holding. The company said it had nearly tripled volumes in 2021 and anticipates more than doubling volumes again this year with a view to delivering 290,000 vehicles a year by the end of 2025.

In February this year, the firm announced a raft of partnerships to decarbonise the 20,000 to 30,000 components that make up a modern EV in support of its plans to construct the first "truly climate zero" vehicle by the end of the decade.  

Thomas Ingenlath, CEO at Polestar, said the partnership with Hertz would help promote zero emission vehicles to thousands of motorists each year. "The partnership with a global pioneer like Hertz will bring the amazing experience of driving an electric car to a wider audience, satisfying a broad variety of our mutual customers' short- and longer-term mobility requirements," he said. "For many of them it may be the first time they have driven an EV, and it will be a Polestar."

