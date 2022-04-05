Electric vehicles witness historic sales surge in March, as car market slumps to 24-year low

More battery electric vehicles (EVs) were sold in the UK in March than any month on record, with just shy of 40,000 units sold, even as the new car market slumped to its lowest point in 24 years.

That is the headline conclusion from the latest sales data from trade body SMMT, which reveal that EVs continue to provide the sole bright spot for an auto market that is being squeezed by a global supply chain crunch and the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Registrations of battery EVs were up 79 per cent this March compared to a year ago, making up 22 per cent of all new vehicle sales with 39,315 vehicles sold.

The SMMT noted that the sales performance represents the highest volume of battery EV registrations ever recorded in a single month, exceeding the number of EVs sold throughout the whole of 2019.

Overall, plug-in hybrids, hybrids, and pure EVs comprised more than a third of all new car registrations, or 34 per cent of the market, the figures reveal.

The result came as overall car registration fell by 14 per cent to reach 243,479, marking the weakest sales figures for March since 1998.

SMMT CEO Mike Hawes described the slump in overall car sales as "deeply disappointing" and an indication of the various challenges faced by the car market.

"While demand remains robust, this decline illustrates the severity of the global semiconductor shortage, as manufacturers strive to deliver the latest, lowest emission vehicles to eagerly awaiting customer," he said. "Placing orders now will be beneficial for those looking to take advantage of incentives and lower running costs for electric vehicles, especially as the Ukraine crisis could affect supply still further."

Hawes urged the government to help consumers to continue to shift to EVs at a time when household incomes are under mounting pressure. "With increasing household and business costs, government must do all it can to support consumers so that the growth of electric vehicles can be sustained, and the UK's ambitious net zero timetable delivered," he said.

RAC electric vehicle spokesman Simon Williams said the EV market was on track to topple a host of records this year, driven by surging demand from corporate fleets. "Nearly a quarter of all new car registrations so this year are plug-in models and when it comes to zero-emission battery electric cars on the roads, we're well on the way to reaching the half-a-million mark - a milestone that's likely to be reached this summer, if not sooner," he said. "Fleets are likely to be the driving force behind the huge shift towards electric vehicles and this is no bad thing as the more new cars on the road, the more vehicles that make their way to the second-hand car market. Over time this will increase the supply and affordability of electric cars for everybody."

The SMMT's sales update comes as EV data platform Zap-Map published new quarterly figures for charge point installations which shows the number of ultra-rapid charge points grew by 11 per cent to 1,434 in the first three months of 2022.

The stats reveal that EV charge points grew seven per cent last quarter on the three months before to reach 30,409 across 19,150 locations, with the number or rapid and ultra-rapid chargers installed across the country expanding to 5,500.

Ultra-rapid chargers - which have a capacity of more than 100kW - were the fastest growing market in the first quarter of 2022, growing by 11 per cent on the first three months of 2022 to reach 1,290.

However, chargers with a capacity up of to 22kW also saw significant growth, increasing by an average of seven per cent to reach 23,294.

Zap-Map noted that rapid and ultra-rapid chargers are "essential" to support EV drivers en-route and for high-speed top ups, but currently account for less than 20 per cent of the UK's charge points.

However, it said the rate of ultra-rapid charge point installations was "broadly in line" with the growth of battery powered vehicles on the road in 2022.

"EV charging use cases are diverse and we need a diversity of charge speeds to match," said Melanie Shufflebotham, co-founder and COO of Zap-Map. "Ultra-rapid chargers, which can add over 100 miles of range in minutes, are a crucial area of investment because they make long journeys easier. EV sales are taking off, so the fact that ultra-rapid chargers are keeping step with sales great news for EV drivers old and new, who might be concerned about 'range anxiety'."

Zap-Map's update also includes a ranking of the networks that have installed rapid and ultra-rapid devices the fastest in recent months. It reveals that InstaVolt installed more charge points than any other operator, rolling out 67 devices at a range of locations across the country, including McDonald's, Costa Coffee and KFC.

GridServe Electric Highway, meanwhile, installed 63 rapid and ultra-rapid charge points in the first three months of 2021 as it works to upgrade legacy Ecotricity chargers with new technology. Pod Point, Tesla Superchargers, BP Pulse, and GeniePoint also featured near the top of Zap Map's league table.

In related news, InstaVolt today announced that it has formally launched one of the UK's largest EV charging hubs at a site in Banbury, Oxfordshire. Work started on the Banbury hub expansion in January 2022, adding eight 150kW Alpitronic chargers to the eight 125kW chargers that were already in place at the site.

The upgrade means the hub now boasts 16 rapid chargers, as the company looks to respond to increased demand for reliable, rapid, easy to use charge points.