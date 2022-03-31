Jaguar Land Rover revs up plan to slash emissions 46 per cent by 2030

clock • 2 min read
Jaguar Land Rover has set a raft of new 2030 sustainability targets. Credit: JLR
Image:

Jaguar Land Rover has set a raft of new 2030 sustainability targets. Credit: JLR

Auto giant has set sights on 2039 net zero goal, as it appoints new sustainability director to drive delivery of ambitious decarbonisation plans

Auto giant Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has today announced a raft of new sustainability targets, including a goal to cut greenhouse cutting gas emissions across its operations by 46 per cent by 2030. 

The company said it would also aim to cut average vehicle emissions across its value chain by 54 per cent, including a 60 per cent reduction throughout the use phase of its vehicles by the end of decade.

The goals, which have been approved by the independent Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), were announced as JLR announced it had introduced the new role of sustainability director, appointing Rossella Cardone to drive the pursuit of the new targets and support François Dossa, executive director for strategy and sustainability.

"Sustainability sits at the core of our Reimagine strategy, with the aim to achieve net carbon zero by 2039, as the creator of the world's most desirable modern luxury vehicles," Cardone said. "As we move from climate ambition into action, we are now embedding sustainability into the Jaguar Land Rover DNA to minimise our carbon footprint across our value chain. Science-based targets tell us how much and how quickly we need to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, as well as keeping stakeholders informed about our progress."

The Reimagine strategy will see the firm to decarbonise all aspects of its operations and value chain, including design and materials, manufacturing operations, supply chain, electrification, battery strategy, circular economy processes, and end-of-life treatment.

The strategy includes the company's involvement in the RECOVAS initiative, a partnership with Bentley, BMW, metal recycler EMR, and the University of Warwick to create a circular supply chain for end-of-life electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

The news comes just a week after JLR also announced it had begun talks with Envision AESC, the battery maker that supplies Nissan, about a developing a new gigafactory to produce power sources for its Land Rover and Range Rover models.

Alberto Carrillo Pineda, managing director for Science Based Targets at CDP, welcomed the new commitments. "By setting ambitious science-based targets grounded in climate science, Jaguar Land Rover is taking action to prevent the most damaging effects of climate change," he said.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

View profile
More from Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

'We have made changes': Amazon switches single-use plastic delivery bags to recyclable paper

Net Zero Accelerators: New global initiative seeks cuts to global cement and concrete emissions

Most read
01

Zero emission deliveries: Amazon puts its first electric HGVs on UK roads

24 March 2022 • 3 min read
02

Shell and BP prep massive green investment push

25 March 2022 • 4 min read
03

Ørsted to sell 50 per cent stake in 1.3GW Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm

28 March 2022 • 2 min read
04

Carbon Capture and Storage industry debuts new delivery plan

25 March 2022 • 4 min read
05

'Discriminatory': EU launches WTO challenge over UK's clean energy subsidy scheme

29 March 2022 • 4 min read

More on Transport

Credit: Tesco
Automotive

Tesco expands UK's largest free EV charging network to 500 sites

Tesco announces it has now installed EV charge points at 500 stores, as eEnergy and EO Charging team up on public charging infrastructure drive

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 31 March 2022 • 3 min read
Credit: Polestar
Automotive

Going electric is not enough: Low carbon EV charging will be the driving force of the green industrial revolution

EV charging station providers and governments must ensure a widespread, inclusive, and transparent charging network where green energy is used, writes Polestar's Fredrika Klaren

Fredrika Klaren, Polestar
clock 30 March 2022 • 4 min read
Sunswap's Endurance vehicle is already undergoing trials with logistics company DFDS. Credit: Sunswap
Automotive

Barclays and Clean Growth Fund invest £3m in net zero cold chain pioneer Sunswap

'Endurance' vehicle offers a fully electric, zero-emission alternative to diesel-powered Transport Refrigeration Units

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 29 March 2022 • 2 min read