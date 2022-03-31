Jaguar Land Rover revs up plan to slash emissions 46 per cent by 2030

Auto giant Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has today announced a raft of new sustainability targets, including a goal to cut greenhouse cutting gas emissions across its operations by 46 per cent by 2030.

The company said it would also aim to cut average vehicle emissions across its value chain by 54 per cent, including a 60 per cent reduction throughout the use phase of its vehicles by the end of decade.

The goals, which have been approved by the independent Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), were announced as JLR announced it had introduced the new role of sustainability director, appointing Rossella Cardone to drive the pursuit of the new targets and support François Dossa, executive director for strategy and sustainability.

"Sustainability sits at the core of our Reimagine strategy, with the aim to achieve net carbon zero by 2039, as the creator of the world's most desirable modern luxury vehicles," Cardone said. "As we move from climate ambition into action, we are now embedding sustainability into the Jaguar Land Rover DNA to minimise our carbon footprint across our value chain. Science-based targets tell us how much and how quickly we need to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, as well as keeping stakeholders informed about our progress."

The Reimagine strategy will see the firm to decarbonise all aspects of its operations and value chain, including design and materials, manufacturing operations, supply chain, electrification, battery strategy, circular economy processes, and end-of-life treatment.

The strategy includes the company's involvement in the RECOVAS initiative, a partnership with Bentley, BMW, metal recycler EMR, and the University of Warwick to create a circular supply chain for end-of-life electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

The news comes just a week after JLR also announced it had begun talks with Envision AESC, the battery maker that supplies Nissan, about a developing a new gigafactory to produce power sources for its Land Rover and Range Rover models.

Alberto Carrillo Pineda, managing director for Science Based Targets at CDP, welcomed the new commitments. "By setting ambitious science-based targets grounded in climate science, Jaguar Land Rover is taking action to prevent the most damaging effects of climate change," he said.